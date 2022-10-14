‘As train approached, he pushed her and fled’: Eyewitness to Chennai woman’s murder

Manohar, an eyewitness to Sathya Priya’s murder, said that the incident happened in broad daylight and the police came a few hours later to retrieve her body.

news Crime

Manohar, who was an eyewitness to the murder of 20-year-old Sathya Priya at the St Thomas Mount Railway Station in Chennai on October 13, Thursday, said that the woman was sitting with three of her friends when the accused Sathish approached her. “[Sathish] called Sathya Priya while she was talking to her friends, and she went to speak to him. The train began to approach as they were speaking, and he just pushed her onto the tracks and fled before anyone could stop him. He seemed to know which angle to push her from,” Manohar told TNM. The eyewitness, who hails from Chrompet, said that the crime happened in broad daylight, somewhere between 11.30 am and 12 pm. He added that the police arrived a few hours later to retrieve Sathya’s body.

A day after the tragic death of Sathya, a second year student at a private college who was killed by her stalker D Sathish, her father Manikam died by suicide on Friday. Meanwhile, Sathish was arrested by the Chennai Police in the early hours of Friday. He was found in Thoraipakkam and has been taken to the Mambalam police station for further questioning.

It is learnt that Sathya was waiting for the train when Sathish approached her and engaged in a tussle. After an argument broke out, Sathish pushed her in front of the train. The Railway Police arrived at the spot and retrieved Sathya’s body from the tracks. As part of the investigation, four teams have been formed under the Railway Police, and three under the St Thomas Mount Commissioner of Law and Order.

Sathya’s mother is the head constable at the Adambakkam police station, and lives at the St Thomas Mount police quarters. According to the police, Sathish, who was known to Sathya, had been harassing her for over a year. Despite Sathya filing police complaints against him on two occasions in Mambalam and St Thomas Mount police stations, cops had not taken any action against the latter. Sources told TNM that Sathish had taken to stalking Sathya wherever she went. Sathish’s father is a retired Sub Inspector (SSI) of police, who worked at the Adambakkam police station.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.