Chennai student killed by stalker, her father dies by suicide a few hours later

Sathya Priya, a BCom student at a private college, was killed by her stalker, Sathish, who pushed her in front of a moving train in Chennai.

news Crime

Tragedy struck a family in Chennai twice, within hours. Soon after learning of the death of his daughter Sathya Priya, who was killed after being pushed in front of a moving train, Manickam, died by suicide on Friday, October 14. Manickam was rushed to a hospital but died early on Friday morning.

Also Read: Chennai: BCom student pushed in front of train dies, killer absconding

Sathya Priya, a BCom student at a private college, was killed by her stalker, Sathish, who pushed her in front of a moving train at St Thomas Mount station in Chennai on Thursday, October 13. According to police sources, the murderer, 23-year-old Satish, was known to her and had been stalking Sathya for a whole year. Sathish is the son of a retired Special Sub Inspector (SSI), who worked at the Adambakkam police station. Sathyaâ€™s mother was a head-constable at the same police station. Both Sathya and Satish lived in the same area in Guindy.

According to sources, Satishâ€™s persistent harassment led to her approaching the Mambalam and St Thomas Mount police stations on two occasions. Sources also say that despite this, no action was taken as both Sathya and Sathish had parents in the police force and a compromise was reached instead. Yet, the harassment did not stop. Sources tell TNM that Satish had taken to stalking Sathya wherever she went. Finally, on October 13, Satish tracked her down to the St Thomas Mount station and got in an argument with her, before fatally pushing her onto the tracks as the train approached.

Sathyaâ€™s body came under the wheels and she died on the spot, following which Sathish ran away from the station. The Railway Police arrived on the scene of the murder and retrieved Sathyaâ€™s body from the tracks and sent the body for postmortem. Four teams under the Railway Police and three teams led by St Thomas Mount Assistant Commissioner of Law and Order were on the lookout for Sathish. The police also retrieved CCTV footage from nearby areas to ascertain the identity of the accused. Sathish was arrested in the early hours of Friday.

The murder raises the concern that such a tragedy could have been averted if only Sathyaâ€™s complaints had not been disregarded.