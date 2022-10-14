Stalker, who pushed Chennai student Sathya in front of train, arrested

Sathish, who went absconding soon after the crime, was arrested in the early hours of October 14.

A day after 20-year-old Sathya Priya was killed after being pushed in front of a moving train at St Thomas Mount railway station in Chennai, the city police arrested her stalker Sathish in the early hours of Friday, October 14. Twenty-three-year-old Sathish, who pushed Sathya Priya, went absconding after the crime. Sathya Priya was a B.Com second year student studying at a private college.

On October 13, Sathya was waiting for the train when Sathish approached her and engaged in a tussle. Sathish pushed her onto the tracks as the electric train was entering the station. The railway police arrived at the spot and retrieved Sathyaâ€™s body from the tracks and the body was sent for postmortem. Four teams were formed under the Railway police and three teams formed by the St Thomas Mount Commissioner of Law and Order.

Sathish, who absconded after the crime, was found in Thoraipakkam and has been taken to Mambalam police station for further inquiry. Meanwhile, Sathyaâ€™s father Manickam, who was a heart patient, suffered a heart attack after he heard about the death of his daughter. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment but passed away.

According to police Sathish, was known to her and had been harassing Sathya for a whole year, and despite police complaints no action was taken. Both Sathya and Sathish lived in the same area in Guindy. Sathish is the son of a retired Special Sub Inspector (SSI), who worked at the Adambakkam police station. Sathyaâ€™s mother is a head-constable at the same police station.

According to sources, Sathishâ€™s persistent harassment led to her filing complaints on two occasions in Mambalam and in St Thomas Mount police stations. Sources also say that despite this, no action was taken as a compromise was reached between the two families. But the harassment did not stop. Sources tell TNM that Sathish had taken to stalking Sathya wherever she went.

Sathyaâ€™s murder in broad daylight at a railway station was a chilling reminder of similar crimes in Chennai in the past. In September 2021, a 25-year-old-man stabbed a 20-year-old woman to death near the Tambaram Railway Station. The woman, identified as Swetha, was a second-year student at Madras Christian College (MCC) while the man Ramachandran was working at a car manufacturing unit in Chengalpattu. The two had known each other for three years, according to the police, and they were having an argument in the railway station when Ramachandran took a knife and stabbed her in the throat. He also tried to slit his throat but was stopped by onlookers and handed over to the police.

In 2016, 24-year-old S Swathi, an employee of Infosys, was hacked to death by 27-year-old P Ramkumar at the Nungambakkam railway station.