Cabs, autos allowed to ply for emergencies during Karnataka lockdown

Inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles is allowed only in cases of emergencies.

Coronavirus Lockdown

Movement of cabs and auto rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown in Karnataka from April 27 to May 12, if they are hired for emergency purposes. On Monday, the Karnataka government announced a 14-day lockdown, which would come into effect from 9 pm on APril 27, Tuesday to 6 am on May 12, Wednesday.

According to the order issued on Monday evening, taxis, auto-rickshaws and cab aggregators can be hired only for emergencies, to go to vaccination centres, to take people to railway stations and airports as well as to take people who work in the exempted industries or jobs.

Officers and personnel work in any industry that has been exempted, including officers and officials and district judiciary in the state, are allowed to travel, but they need to carry their ID card.

Read: Interstate movement to be permitted only for emergencies

Since scheduled exams will not be cancelled due to the lockdown, students can use their admission tickets as a travel pass. They can also use a mode of transport available to them, including taxis and auto rickshaws.

During the lockdown, all cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, stadiums, swimming pools, clubs, bars, auditoriums and other similar places will remain closed.

Hotels and restaurants will remain closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries.

According to the order, people will be allowed to procure essential commodities from shops from 6 am to 10 am every day. Further, manufacturing, construction and agricultural sectors would be allowed to function.

All educational institutions such as schools and colleges will remain closed, except for those which already have examinations scheduled.

On Monday, Bengaluru recorded 16,545 new COVID-19 cases and 105 deaths. Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded a total of 29,744 new COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths. The positivity rate stood at 17%. Positivity rate is a measure of how many people on average test positive for every 100 COVID-19 tests.

