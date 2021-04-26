Karnataka lockdown: Take away, home delivery of food allowed

Liquor shops will be open and people can take away liquor from 6 am to 10 am.

The Karnataka government on Monday issued fresh guidelines for a statewide lockdown from the night of April 27 to May 12. As per the guidelines, hotels and restaurants will be closed, except for those meant for housing health, police, government officials and stranded persons including tourists.

“However, hotels, restaurants and eateries shall be permitted to operate kitchens for takeaway/home delivery of food items only,” read the guidelines. Additionally, the state government's guidelines stated that the delivery of all items through e-commerce and home delivery will be allowed.

“Home delivery of items shall be encouraged 24x7 to minimise movement of individuals outside their homes,” said the guidelines. Standalone liquor shops are allowed to be open and people can take away liquor products between 6 am and 10 am. However, It is yet unclear whether the home delivery of alcohol will be allowed.

Karnataka currently does not have home delivery of alcohol after the state excise department suspended licenses for home delivery of alcohol in 2018. Previously, companies like Dunzo delivered alcohol in Bengaluru.

Grocery shops will be allowed to remain open in the state from 6 am to 10 am and will be closed after this point. Among other services, scheduled flights and trains will operate as scheduled.

Swimming pools, stadiums, religious places are all closed to the public. Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, clubs, and auditoriums will also remain closed for two weeks.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will be closed. However, exams that are already scheduled will be allowed with COVID-19 protocols in place. Students, who are appearing for the scheduled exams, can use admission tickets as the travel pass. They can use the mode of transport available to them, including taxis and auto-rickshaws.