Karnataka lockdown: Govt to allow movement for vaccination purpose

C0VID-19 vaccination will be open for those above 18+ from May 1.

The Karnataka government has said that COVID-19 vaccination drive will not be affected during the two-weeks lockdown that has been put in place starting from April 27 night to May 12 night. “Movement for the purpose of vaccination and testing shall be permitted with minimal proof,” part of the order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said.

Earlier, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K too had hinted that the vaccination process will not be hindered due to the lockdown. However, restrictions on public transport, auto rickshaws and cabs might pose practical challenges.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced that all those between 18-45 years of age opting to get their COVID-19 vaccine at government hospitals in the state will get it for free. In private hospitals it will be chargeable.

The vaccination drive for the age group of 18-45 years will open starting May 1 across the country. Until now the vaccination was opened up gradually according to union government guidelines till those above 45 years of age. Previously it was restricted to only healthcare and frontline workers.

The lockdown order announced by Yediyurappa on Monday was in expected lines as members of the state’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) which held its 99th meeting on April 24 in Bengaluru had advised for a two-week long lockdown or strict curfew.

Bengaluru is reeling under a crisis of ICU and Oxygen beds as many are forced to wait for long hours to get adequate medical attention.

The state had reported an alarming 34,000-plus cases on a single day on Sunday. The number of deaths too especially in Bengaluru had been on a sudden rise. 1,275 COVID-19 fatalities recorded in the city in April alone so far. In contrast, the number of related deaths for the month of March, February and January were 147,88 and 66 respectively. The highest number of deaths earlier was recorded in July 2020 when 962 persons died in Bengaluru due to COVID-19.