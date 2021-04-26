Karnataka: Interstate movement to be permitted only for emergencies

Scheduled flights and trains will be permitted to operate, and flight and train tickets will serve as passes.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka government on Monday night stated that interstate and intrastate movement of passenger vehicles will only be allowed for emergency purposes from April 27 at 9 pm to May 12 at 6 am. Interdistrict movement of passenger vehicles and buses will also be permitted only in emergency cases adhering to guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the order stated.

Scheduled flights and trains will be permitted to operate, and flight and train tickets will serve as passes for the movement of passengers through taxis, cab aggregators and auto rickshaws. Movement of public and private buses or vehicles will not be permitted outside the stated guidelines.

Airport buses and taxis can continue to operate with valid travel documents and tickets displayed by the passengers. Autos and taxis, including cab aggregators, can also operate for travel related reasons and emergencies.

Students traveling for exams will be able to use admission tickets as travel passes.

Officers and personnel can travel with a valid work ID to their place of work and back as permitted by the guidelines. Officials and district judiciary in the state attending office hours beyond office hours can also move with a valid ID card.

Passes should be issued to construction workers by the concerned agencies. Patients and attenders will also be allowed to move for emergency purposes. People will also be allowed to travel to receive their vaccinations and COVID-19 tests, with minimal proof.