Explained: Who is allowed to travel during Karnataka lockdown

No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles is allowed unless for specific reasons. The Bengaluru Metro will also not function.

news

The Karnataka government has announced that a lockdown will be in effect in the state from 9 pm on April 27 to 6 am on May 12. The state has issued detailed guidelines on who is allowed to travel and what kind of transport will be available.

No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles is allowed unless for specific reasons. The Bengaluru Metro will also not function.

Who can travel?

> Those who have to go for vaccination and testing shall be permitted with minimal proof.

> Scheduled flights and trains will continue to operate during this period. Flight and train tickets shall serve as the passes for movement. People can hail taxis/cab aggregators/auto rickshaws to board flight and trains.

> Taxis (including auto rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators can be used only for emergencies, vaccination, to take people who work in exempted industries or jobs and to take people to railway stations and airports.

> Inter-State and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles is allowed only in cases of emergencies.

> Movement of officers/personnel, including officers and officials and district judiciary in the state, is allowed if they work in any industry that has been exempted. They need to carry their ID card.

> Students appearing for exams can use admission tickets as travel pass and use mode of transport available to them, including taxi/auto rickshaw, etc.

> Passes to facilitate movement of construction workers is to be issued by the construction agency concerned.

> Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move.

Also read: Karnataka lockdown details: Shops to be open 6 am-10 am, no public transport to ply

Commercial establishments allowed

The following commercial establishments are allowed, and therefore people working in these establishments can travel with ID cards

> E- commerce and delivery

> Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, and animal fodder. They will be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am.

> Public Distribution System shops, standalone liquor shops and outlets

> All food processing and related industries.

> Banks, insurance offices and ATMs.

> Print and electronic media.

> Telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting and cable services.

> Only essential staff/employees of IT and ITeS companies shall work from the office.

> Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

> Capital and debt market services and notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

> Cold storage and warehousing services.

> Private security services

> Aviation and related services (airlines, airports, maintenance, cargo, ground services, catering, fueling, security, etc).

> Industries/Industrial Establishments (both Government and Private), except related to garments manufacturing.

> All construction activities, civil repair activities.

> Works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation are permitted.