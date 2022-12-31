Ariyippu to Nna Thaan Case Kodu: Our pick of 2022â€™s best Malayalam films

Malayalam cinema showcased some great films and exceptional performances this year. Here is TNMâ€™s pick of the best Malayalam movies of 2022.

Year 2022 was in some ways a comeback year for new films, which could once again be released in theatres after the rules of physical distancing brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic faded away. The piled-up movies of previous years were released one by one, and new ones were made. Original stories were told and actors took on unconventional roles. Here is TNMâ€™s pick of the best Malayalam movies of the year.

Bhoothakaalam -- Bhoothakaalam was not a typical horror film although it could send shivers down your spine for several long minutes. But at its centre is the theme of a mother-son relationship going through a rough patch. The horrors of the house in fact appear to help bring them together. Revathy, after a long time, had a fulfilling role to perform as this conflicted mother, which also won her the Kerala State Award for Best Actor. Shane Nigam, as the son, also did wonderfully in this film by Rahul Sadasivan.

Bheeshma Parvam â€“ Marked the first of the Mammootty films this year, most of which did well. In Bheeshma Parvam, he played the Godfather-like Michael in brilliant form, uttering cheeky punchlines. Director Amal Neerad, who seems to have a liking for underworld themes, fills the film with memorable characters by a lovely bunch of actors from Nadiya Moidu to Dileesh Pothan.

Naradan â€“ It was clear from the outset, director Aashiq Abu was going to show a mirror to the manipulative, power-driven, and noisy media of the times, when the picture of a suited up Tovino Thomas began appearing in the early posters of Naradan. Though there were differing takes on how the film managed to do this, those close to journalism could recognise the model of the aggressive, inhuman, and proudly biased face of new age media.

Pada â€“ Director KM Kamalâ€™s noted film based on true events achieved a lot of recognition. For the subject it told â€“ land rights of Adivasis â€“ and the way it was told â€“ gripping writing by Kamal and brilliant performances by the cast. Kunchacko Boban, Vinayakan, Joju George, and Dileesh Pothan play the four men barging into a Collectorâ€™s office and holding him hostage, all too well.

Makal â€“ It was by some accounts a typical Sathyan Anthikad film, with all the ingredients of a feel-good story, complete with the love of a close-knit family. In a way, it was a breath of fresh air, appearing boldly old-fashioned amid a sea of new ideas, but not marred by the patriarchy seen in 90s films. Devika Sanjay who plays the titular â€˜makalâ€™ (daughter) pulls off a rather regular teenager wonderfully, with none of the filmy clichÃ©s. Meera Jasmine and Jayaram play the parents, equally gracefully.

Puzhu â€“ Another film that Mammootty chose well, Puzhu was dark and disturbing, plainly telling the story of a hateful, casteist man and his tyrannical ways. Parvathy Thiruvothu played Mammoottyâ€™s sister in the film, who chooses a partner from an oppressed caste and lives estranged from her brother and mother. Ratheena, making her debut as a director, makes a rather bold choice casting a superstar in a hugely negative role, which the actor does admirably well .

Dear Friend â€“ A film that didnâ€™t get the attention it deserved, Dear Friend came out without a lot of noise, and went quietly away. It was a pleasant little package, actor-director Vineeth Kumar giving you a story about friends, leading a very relatable life in Bengaluru, away from their homes and families. There is the comfort of watching lovely performances by a talented crew that includes Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph, and the suspense of an unexpected mystery handed midway. Tovino Thomas, Arjun Lal, Sanchana Natarajan and Arjun Radhakrishnan play the other friends.

Aavasavyuham â€“ An award-winner and a presence at film festivals, Aavasavyuham was bound to raise interest when it came out on OTT in August. It did. Director Krishand RK creates a real world with large helpings of fantasy, drawing on your curiosity and imagination about the big bloke called Joy, right at the thick of it. Playing around with the multiple tools of a director, Krishand weaves around a story of nature, mankind, and the varied creatures in the world.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu â€“ Kunchacko Boban, who has been increasingly recognised as a wonderful performer, once again does wonders with this film, turning into an unglamorous petty thief who mends his ways on finding love. That is of course not the core of the film, the case in the title being the plot it leads up to. It is a well-scripted satire, directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, with some memorable performances coming from the likes of Rajesh Madhavan and all the new players in the courtroom, including real life advocates and a teacher called Kunhikrishnan who plays the magistrate.

Thallumaala â€“ Very loyal to the name it chose to have, the film is strung up with fights, but all to be tasted with a spirit of fun. Tovino Thomas has a knack for selecting movies that surprise you, not sticking to a type or genre. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead and whips up a quick romance in this movie about gang wars and menâ€™s camaraderie. Loud, cartoonish, and loads of fun, this film was from noted director Khalid Rahman.

Sree Dhanya Catering Service â€“ Not Jeo Babyâ€™s typical film that often calls out the inequalities in society. It happens here too, but in a milder way, the film being a comedy you are supposed to sit back and laugh with. A bunch of men deciding to cook together in a house, drinking, and singing all night, till it all goes wrong. Jeo Baby, the director, also proves that he is a wonderful actor, playing the drunken host of the house.

Pathonpatham Noottandu â€“ This period film has to be Vinayanâ€™s best, with remarkable care shown to detail and execution. Siju Wilsonâ€™s best role to date, the actor obviously worked quite hard to play the real life renaissance hero, Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker. With Gokulam Gopalan as his producer and one of the crucial characters in the film, Vinayan spared no expense, throwing in massive sets and effects.

Rorschach â€“ Mammoottyâ€™s third great pick of the year, Rorschach again puts the actor in an unusual role â€“ a mysterious man coming to a village, asking questions about his missing wife, and settling into a haunted looking house. With elements of the supernatural flickering by, you are left to choose between the rational version of the story where it is all in his mind, or else the ghosts of his past as he sees them.

Appan â€“ Sadly, this OTT film was little noticed, despite some wonderful scripting and great performances. Sunny Wayne plays the wretched son of a most horrible character, the Appan (father), played all too convincingly by Alencier. Appan is too cruel and difficult even as he lies on a bed, half-paralysed and dependent on the family for his welfare. The dark film comes from director Maju.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey â€“ Undoubtedly the most talked about film of the year, Jaya Hey was a surprise hit, by simply showing a woman who could do what every abused woman would want to â€“ hit back. Darshana Rajendranâ€™s Jaya was embraced by women and men, even those who might behave like the abusive husband she has. Basil Joseph, already a proven performer, is just great to watch in this film that uses humour to highlight the very grave issue of domestic violence.

Mukundan Unni Associates â€“ It is a joy to see an actor play a character that is his polar opposite, easily proving himself by doing it all too well. The normally soft spoken Vineeth Sreenivasan, polite to the core, becomes the evil, conniving, and remorseless Mukundan Unni, whose innermost thoughts can be heard only by the viewers, and not the many people he tricks day and night. Editor Abhinav Sunder Nayak makes a classic debut as a director with this dark comedy.

Saudi Vellakka â€“ Saudi Vellakka features in this list simply because it chose to put an ageing woman at its centre, and did it well. The script is so original â€“ how something as small as a baby coconut could create a catastrophe â€“ that it is unexpected when the story, which seemed to begin with chaos, pieces itself together. Tharun Moorthy, who made a great debut last year, has a wonderful cast â€“ Devi Varma as the old woman, Lukeman, Dhanya Ananya, and Sujith Sankar playing other memorable roles â€“ but his decision to use familiar voices like Pauly Wilsonâ€™s and Srindaaâ€™s for the main characters seemed strange.

Ariyippu â€“ The film had already earned a reputation at film festivals abroad before streaming on OTT. Kunchacko Boban delivers yet another notable performance as the controlling and short-tempered man who is obsessed with a fake video involving his wife. But Divya Prabha is the big revelation, an actor seen in smaller roles in films before, turning into the ordinary woman suffering with silent sobs but not willing to let a fake video affect her the way it does her husband. Mahesh Narayananâ€™s film becomes representative of the lives of many ordinary people trying to escape to a better place.

