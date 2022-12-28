Kantara, KGF-2, Dollu, Gandhada Gudi: 2022 was a year of diverse Kannada hits

From the powerful portrayal of folklore in Dollu and Kantara to the heartwarming bond between a man and his dog in 777 Charlie, Kannada films in 2022 have been diverse and fulfilling.

Kannada films in 2022 have continued to showcase the diversity and talent of the industry with features ranging from heartwarming sports dramas to intense action films and thought-provoking explorations of cultural heritage. These movies captured the attention of audiences both within and beyond the state.

The year was also marked by the success of several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films including Gandhada Gudi, Vikrant Rona, and KGF Chapter 2, which grossed above Rs 1200 crores worldwide. Overall, 2022 was a banner year for Kannada cinema, with several exciting and memorable films. Here is a list of films that caught our attention.

Dollu: Sagar Puranik's directorial debut Dollu was a powerful portrayal of the emotions experienced by practitioners of the traditional art form of Dollu Kunitha. The film explores the impact of urbanisation and other factors on the preservation of native culture and folklore. Dollu won the National Award for Best Kannada Film in 2022.

Vikrant Rona: Vikrant Rona, the highly anticipated collaboration between Anup Bhandari and Kiccha Sudeep, fell slightly short of expectations, but audiences appreciated the ambition behind its production. Despite being a genre film, Vikrant Rona was made on a grand scale with stunning sets and a majestic score. Sudeep was on point as the gun-slinging cop, delivering a superb performance that elevated the somewhat underwhelming narrative. Overall, the film boasts many highlights including the innovative imagination of Anup Bhandari and the top-notch performance of Sudeep.

KGF Chapter 2: The sequel to the 2018 hit featured an exciting central cast led by Rocking Star Yash, as well as big names like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, but it is the writer-director Prashanth Neel, art director Shivakumar, director of photography Bhuvan Gowda, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and music composer Ravi Basrur, who truly made the film a success despite being criticised for its somewhat underwhelming plot.

Kantara: Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, was a blockbuster at the box office in almost all the languages it has been dubbed into. While some criticised Rishab for appropriating Bhoota Kola, others praised him for bringing attention to an unexplored topic. The audience was captivated by Shetty's mesmerising performance as the leading man, Shiva. The final 20 minutes of the film were particularly noteworthy, leading to Rishab's global fame and helping to further elevate the reputation of the production house, Hombale Films.

Gandhada Gudi: Gandhada Gudi, directed by Amoghavarsha, will be remembered as a significant film for its celebration of Karnataka's rich and diverse physical heritage, as well as for showcasing the creative energy of actor Puneeth Rajkumar. For fans of the late actor, the film serves as a fitting farewell, as they get to experience and savor Puneeth's genuine and innocent charm, unencumbered by his usual "Powerstar" persona.

777 Charlie: 777 Charlie was a heartwarming story about the bond between a man and his dog. The film follows the journey of protagonist Dharma (Rakshit Shetty) and his new dog, Charlie, as they travel to Kashmir to fulfill Charlie's dream of playing in the snow. Along the way, they encounter a variety of challenges and meet colorful characters, but ultimately their bond helps Dharma find the inner strength he needs to overcome his own personal struggles. While the film may be predictable at times and lack significant drama, it is a sweet tribute to the transformative power of non-human relationships and the positive impact they can have on our lives.

Guru Shishyaru: Guru Shishyaru was a sports drama featuring actor Sharan in a slightly more serious role as a Kho-Kho player who is recruited to coach a group of disinterested teenagers. The film boasts an exciting ensemble cast of young actors, all of whom, along with the reliable Sharan, deliver a lively performance on screen. With its engaging sports-related moments and charming 1990s setting, Guru Shishyaru is a wholesome sports drama with a hint of humour.

