Here are 10 interesting Tamil films that caught the attention of fans and critics alike this year.

2022 was an important year for Tamil cinema, for it marked the industryâ€™s return to normalcy after the pandemic lull. Not only did films like Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan have a stupendous run at the box office having broken several previously held records, but films like Natchathiram Nagargiradhu and Witness also pushed boundaries in terms of representation on screen.

We bring to you a list of ten interesting films that caught the attention of fans and critics alike this year.

Vikram

Starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, and Suriya in a cameo along with an ensemble cast of many other actors, the star-studded action drama Vikram was helmed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. In addition to garnering praise for keeping audiences on the edge of their seats, the film was also widely liked for its plot which was in continuation to the directorâ€™s previous film Kaithi starring actor Karthi in the lead.

Ponniyin Selvan (PS-I)

Mani Ratnamâ€™s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan was an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthyâ€™s epic novel of the same name. Set in the Chola era, the historical drama revolves around the titular character Arulmozhi Varman, who is also fondly known as Ponniyin Selvan. The elaborate star cast included Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Sobitha Dhulipala, Jeyam Ravi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. The film was appreciated for the grandeur and scale at which it was shot. The second part of the film is currently in the works.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu

Set in Puducherry, Dushara Vijayan, Kalaiarasan, and Kalidas Jayaram played theatre actors involved with a small troupe in this Pa Ranjith directorial. When the troupe decides to stage a play about love and desire, the discussions delve deeper into how their viewers are a result of their identity. The powerful film was praised for discussing the intersections between caste, class, gender, and sexuality in the context of love. Dushara Vijayanâ€™s portrayal of the unhinged Rene was particularly praised. Pa Ranjithâ€™s short Dhammam from the anthology Victim, also grabbed eyeballs for convincingly shining light on the politics of land and the caste-based struggles associated with it.

Thiruchitrambalam

Featuring actors Dhanush and Nithya Menen, Thiruchitrambalam is based on the life of Its eponymous lead played by Dhanush who essayed the role of a delivery executive. The cast also included actors Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rashii Khanna, Prakash Raj, and Bharathiraja. This feel-good rom-com opened to critical acclaim and was also well-liked by audiences. Many found the relationship between Dhanush and his grandfather, played by Bharathiraja to be refreshing. Nithya Menenâ€™s appearance as a supportive best friend was also lauded.

Mudhal Nee Mudhivum Nee

The Tamil coming-of-age film was about a group of classmates from school who part ways and meet later in life. The first half of the film is mostly set in North Madras of the 90s, tracking the experiences of the school-going students while the second half marks their reunion. Music composer Darbuka Siva made his directorial debut with the film.

Nitham Oru vaanam

Nitham Oru Vaanam directed by Ra Karthik, features Ashok Selvan, Aparna Balamurali, Shivathmika, and Ritu Varma in prominent roles. The film revolves around Arjun (Ashok Selvan), a man with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). This results in him coming across as a seemingly rude person. The film tracks how he navigates different relationships in his life and explores the idea of second chances.

Kadaisi Vivasayi

Director Manikandanâ€™s film Kadaisi Vivasayi mirrors the state of Indian farming and how it is no longer a viable venture for farmers. The quirky drama features Maayandi (Nallandi) in the lead role, while Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu appear in cameos.

Gargi

The Sai Pallavi starter which was helmed by filmmaker Gautham Ramachandran was based on the titular Gargiâ€™s (Sai Pallaviâ€™s) father being accused of sexually assaulting a minor. Gargi is convinced that her father is innocent and seeks the help of a lawyer (Kaali Venkat). The film was praised for its nuanced and sensitive portrayal of sexual abuse and social stigma.

Anul Mele Pani Thuli

Directed by debutante filmmaker Kaiser Anand and produced by Vetrimaaran, the film revolves around Madhi (Andrea), a 28-year-old woman who is sexually assaulted while she is out sightseeing. When she tries to file a complaint with the police or approach the court, they also turn into perpetrators. This hard-hitting film opened to wide critical acclaim.

Witness

Helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Deepak, Witness tracked the story of Indrani (Rohini), a sanitation worker, and the death of her 20-year-old son Parthiban caused by manual scavenging. A hard-hitting anti-caste film, Witness narrates how Indrani decides to wage a legal battle against those responsible for her sonâ€™s death. The film which premiered on Sony LIV also featured Shraddha Srinath in a pivotal role. Witness sparked many discussions on manual scavenging on social media.