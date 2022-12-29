The best nine Tollywood films of 2022

The list of films from Telugu film industry which caught our attention in 2022.

The year 2022 was mostly great for the Telugu film industry, often referred to as Tollywood. The sensational success of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021 in several languages, ensured that other film industries kept a close watch on it and without letting down their expectations, the Telugu film industry produced some good movies which were box-office hits as well as critically acclaimed. Here are some movies which caught our attention in 2022.

DJ Tillu: The film starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty is definitely one of the most entertaining movies to hit the screens this year. It is a story of an eccentric man who plays music at Jataras and other similar events, which are very unconventional, and how he gets caught in a crime. The film is a madcap entertainer which heavily relies on the performance of its lead actor Siddhu (playing Tillu). Tillu who is from Malkajgiri, enchants the audience with his humorous dialogues spoken in Telangana accent. Though the film has its shortcomings, DJ Tillu is self-aware that its intention is to merely provide entertainment without looking at the logic of events. The film ends with a hint of a sequel. So, we say, bring it on.

Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyanâ€™s much-hyped film Bheemla Nayak, the remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum released this year. Though a remake, the film was tweaked to suit the image of Pawan Kalyan. While we did not like changes which turned Pawan Kalyanâ€™s character into a demigod, his fans could not get enough of it. The film also overlooked the caste aspect, which is a crucial element in the original film. However, the performances of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, who are rivals, keep this film highly entertaining.

RRR: Director SS Rajamouliâ€™s RRR continues to be a rage globally. The film which was initially called a â€˜pan-Indianâ€™ success, soon transgressed into international territory. Rajamouli recently won the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle. RRR is a fictional story set in pre-independent India, inspired by two revolutionaries â€“ Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komuram Bhim. While the film continues to receive accolades from the West, many of the aspects of the film came under scrutiny. The portrayal of Komuram Bhim, an Adivasi leader, who is said to have coined the popular slogan â€˜Jal Jangal Zameenâ€™ (Water, Forests, Land), was criticised by Adivasi thinkers, who consider him as an intellectual. The film was also criticised for aiding the Hindutva cause, and Rajamouli has been accused of being an opportunist riding the pro-Hindutva wave created by the BJP.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babuâ€™s Sarkaru Vaari Paata saw the actor getting back his old charm. Director Parasuram gave Mahesh Babu a role where the actor could exhibit his comic timing. It was refreshing to see Mahesh Babu, the superstar, not taking himself too seriously.

Ante Sundaraniki: Though Ante Sundaraniki has a convoluted plot, it is the performances of Nani and Nazriya which make you overlook the flaws in it. It is the story of a Brahmin man and a Christian woman who are trying to unite against the wishes of their conservative parents. The film is streaming on OTT platform Netflix.

Virata Parvam: Undeniably Virata Parvam has to be the one of the best Telugu films of this year. Its director Venu Udugula, who is a poet, largely succeeds in making Virata Parvam a visual poem on the big screen. Based on a true story of a woman who, inspired by the Naxal cause, attempts to join their ranks and tragically gets killed, Virata Parvam honestly tries to recall the Naxal uprising in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The earnest performances of Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, Priyamani and others make for a compelling watch. While the film may not have succeeded commercially, Venu Udugula is definitely the filmmaker to watch out for.

Bimbisara: Kalyan Ramâ€™s Bimbisara is a typical masala film. The film has some ambitious ideas. A king from 500 BC time travels to the present day. Fantastic idea, right? Though the filmâ€™s art direction looks amateurish, it is the performance of the male lead Kalyan Ram which anchors the film. Bimbisara marks the comeback of Kalyan Ram who has been suffering with a series of flops in the past few years.

Sita Ramam: Director Hanu Raghavapudiâ€™s Sita Ramam is one of the biggest hits of this year. The film stars actors Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur. Besides being a commercial success, the movie was lauded by critics as well. It is a fairytale-like love story where Ram (Dulquer), a captive of the Pakistan army, yearns to meet his Sita (Mrunal). The grand scale of production, the costumes, the sets, everything takes you back to the 1990s. Sita Ramam is a well-researched film and it reflects on screen.

HIT: The Second Case: Director Sailesh Kolanuâ€™s recently released HIT: The Second Case continues to pull crowds to the theatre. The suspense thriller, a sequel to HIT, has the same intensity as that of the first instalment. As a film HIT: The Second Case is so well-written with every scene and dialogue having a relevance. Though the climax disappoints because Sailesh chooses to conclude the movie with a lazy explanation, it still is a thoroughly fun film to watch.



