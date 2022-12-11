Ariyippu review: Compelling performances by Divya and Kunchacko pull you to the film

It is interesting to watch Divya and Kunchackoâ€™s characters unfold through the course of this narrative, written and directed by Mahesh Naryanan.

Flix Review

It is difficult to shake off the image of the twirling hands long after Ariyippu is over. Mahesh Narayanan's film begins and ends in the glove factory where the machine hands keep revolving, giving the film an unquiet background. This is where things go wrong on different levels, involving a couple, played compellingly well by Divya Prabha and Kunchacko Boban. It is a simple enough premise, made interesting by the unhurried script of Mahesh, fitting very much into the character of a festival film. That's where the film has been circulating, in festivals abroad, before making its Indian premiere on Saturday, December 10, at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Interestingly, though the film slows down later, it begins with the centrepiece of the story â€“ a video that Hareesh (Kunchacko) shoots of his wife Reshmi (Divya) at a glove factory in Delhi, where they both work. This is to be her 'skill video' that will help them find work abroad. A huge dose of Hindi is naturally poured across the script. Adorably, Divya still speaks most of her lines in central Kerala dialect, innocent in her ways and quiet with her sobs. When a fake video emerges from the skill video, she, like most people, is at first reluctant to go to the police. Hareesh, a man who easily gets angry, insists they do.

Through the course of the narrative, you watch their respective characters evolve almost unnoticeably, shedding the early impressions. Reshmi, who breaks into tears on first seeing the video, can let go of it sooner than Hareesh, who is almost obsessed with it. Brushing it off, despite her humiliating experience at the police station, Reshmi becomes an aide to her senior officer who tries to bring out the corruption of a mid-level manager. She'd be the perfect example to show those quick judges of character how wrong they can be.

Watch: Trailer of the film

When you piece together the characters later, Mahesh's writing of them looks rather remarkable. Reshmi, for instance, doesn't make any outwardly bold moves the way Hareesh picks up fights and gets into trouble. She quietly walks away from the promised riches when she senses something wrong, something she can't agree with. While Hareesh is increasingly caught up in the drama of a leaked video, Reshmi concerns herself with bigger issues. There is little to like about Hareesh once his early image shatters, and Kunchacko makes sure of that; even his open weeping becomes more despicable than pitiable. While Reshmi simply grows admirable scene after scene, proving she is not the meek woman who'd remain silent to make a marriage last.

Some of the supporting characters, like Reshmi's friend who silently supports her (played by Athulya Ashadam), are noticeable. But mostly, other characters only become aides to the main thread, to be brushed aside after their parts are played. Some, like the senior woman officialâ€™s character, are rather unfulfilling.

It is nice how the music comes only at the moments you expect it to as if to make a point. Without the ingredients of a mainstream film, Mahesh manages to convey what he wants to do, nice and clean.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the film's producers or any other members of its cast and crew.