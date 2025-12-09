Reliance’s Vantara to start wildlife conservatory, night safari in Telangana

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Reliance Foundation’s controversial wildlife conservation initiative, Vantara, has entered a partnership with the Telangana government to set up a wildlife conservatory and a night safari in the state.

The partnership was announced at the Telangana Global Rising Summit held at Bharat Future City near Hyderabad on Monday, December 8.

“Designed as a flagship conservation and experiential tourism project, the initiative aims to elevate India’s wildlife rehabilitation ecosystem while offering globally benchmarked visitor experiences,” a statement from the Telangana government said.