Bogus law firm and fake Google notices: The murky online campaign to suppress stories on Vantara zoo

Conexão Planeta published its own detailed account on September 24, noting that intimidation efforts included bogus law firm profiles, impersonation of real professionals, unusual spikes of traffic from India to its Instagram account, and coordinated AdSense abuse. Despite these pressures, the outlet confirmed that its original story remains online.

Himal Southasian and Stiles have also had mysterious entities impersonating them.

Himal Southasian’s investigation was not behind a paywall, but readers were required to register to read the story.

As is common with many popular stories in independent media, the piece by Rajshekhar was pirated by somebody and uploaded on document-hosting platform Scribd – clearly an attempt to make it accessible without registration.

But before Himal Southasian could launch a copyright complaint, someone else did — using Rajshekhar’s name and Himal Southasian’s official editorial address as the contact. The result was that Scribd took down the article and notified Himal Southasian of the complaint.

Both the reporter and the magazine stressed that they had not filed any takedown request. “Yes, this email belongs to Himal Southasian — but we never filed such a complaint and the email address has been used in this case without our knowledge or permission,” the magazine told TNM in its response.

The takedown on Scribd did not affect the original story, which has remained online and fully accessible on Himal Southasian’s website since publication.

The organisation also noted that this was not the first cyber attack targeting its reporting on the controversial zoo, which is a pet project of the billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani.

In May 2025, the Delhi High Court dismissed a contempt petition filed by entities linked to Vantara alleging that Himal violated a judicial order by keeping Rajshekhar’s story online. The court clarified that no such order existed, and Himal Southasian described the case as a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP) intended to intimidate independent media.

Christoph Cadenbach, one of the five journalists who worked on the investigations for Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung, told TNM that shortly after their first Vantara story in March 2025, someone uploaded an English translation of the paywalled story on Scribd. The story was about how Martin Guth – a debt collector turned Spix’s macaw conservationist — who ultimately became entangled in allegations of wildlife trafficking.

“Then the article was suddenly deleted from Scribd.com – with the following note: ‘The content was removed at the request of Süddeutsche Zeitung.’ But that's not true. Süddeutsche Zeitung did not contact Scribd and did not complain about the publication of the article.”

“This means that someone must have pretended to be Süddeutsche Zeitung and demanded that the article be deleted on our behalf. We don’t know who that was,” Cadenbach said.

Cadenbach and his colleagues have now published a story on Süddeutsche Zeitung detailing these attempts.

Czech public radio iRozhlas also received fake Google notices.

“Our newsroom received emails in July 2025, allegedly from ‘Google Legal Support,’ signed by a person named Jim Pinter,” iRozhlas spokesperson Lidija Erlebachová told us in an emailed response. Their story was about how Czech zoos have mostly held back from collaborating with the Vantara project, even though thousands of animals — from bison to wolves — have already been exported from the Czech Republic to the Indian facility.

“Our data journalist investigated the sender address and found that it was not owned by Google but registered with GoDaddy.com. Based on this, we concluded it was a fraudulent attempt to appear as Google,” Erlebachová further said.

Erlebachová also said there were multiple attempts to take down the story: one email on July 10, 2025, followed by a second, nearly identical email on July 14, 2025.

“We did not take any action to change or remove the articles, since we concluded the notices were not genuine… Beyond the internal verification work, these notices had no impact. The stories remain online and visible in Google search, which further confirms that the takedown threat was not real,” Erlebachová added.

While these alleged suppression efforts unfolded in the weeks preceding a CITES inspection of Vantara, the Supreme Court of India has now given the project a clean chit.

“Acquisition of animals… carried out in regulatory compliance,” Justice Mithal said while pronouncing the order. The Bench dismissed objections over elephant transfers and rejected pleas for returning elephants to temples as “completely vague.”