Global biodiversity assessment counters Supreme Court’s clean chit to Vantara

The conclusions of a new report by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) stand in stark contrast to the findings of a court-appointed investigation, which gave Vantara – a private zoo and animal rescue centre owned by the Ambani family – a clean chit in its acquisition of animals earlier this year.

CITES is an international agreement to regulate the trade of threatened wildlife. India has been a signatory to it since 1976. The CITES Secretariat conducted a fact-finding mission to India between September 15 and 20, after several member-states raised concerns about the volume and origin of animal transfers to India in recent times, many of them headed to Vantara, founded by Anant Ambani of Reliance Industries. The mission aimed to assess the modalities of India’s CITES processes, which managing permits for animal imports and exports.

Vantara – which makes up the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) and Radha Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) – has acquired over 40,000 animals from across the world, many of them threatened and endangered species.

While CITES found no evidence of imports occurring without requisite permits, it did take issue with gaps in India’s due diligence, which possibly allowed for trade “in contravention of the provisions of the Convention.” Specifically, the CITES Secretariat expressed concern that animals such as chimpanzees and orangutans, which were traded as captive-bred, may not be so as defined by CITES.

“The CITES Authorities recognized that the due diligence implemented did not normally extend beyond the verification of the presence of an export permit or re-export certificate, and the verification of its authenticity and validity,” says the report, adding that the import of rare and endangered species “should have triggered additional due diligence from India.”

The body recommended India halt imports of endangered species till it reviews its import procedures and due diligence mechanisms, “prior to the issuance of import permits” and strengthens its enforcement machinery to ensure no violations occur.

“Without exercising such due diligence, India runs the risks of importing animals, which may have been sourced from the wild and traded as captive-bred, or which have not been bred in captivity,” the CITES report says.

The issues raised by the CITES Secretariat are in contrast to a Supreme Court order issued on September 15, which said that the animals have been imported with valid permits and “it is not open for anyone to go beyond the said permits and to dispute the validity attached to such permits or official acts.” The court pronounced its order based on a report by a Special Investigation Team, constituted to look into allegations of wildlife trafficking and mismanagement at Vantara.

What CITES said

The Secretariat’s mission was conducted to understand how India’s CITES authorities ensure live animal specimens are legally acquired and imported, with special attention to Vantara. Vantara has imported 41,839 birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles from around the world, with approval to hold up to 84,822 animals from the Central Zoo Authority, the CITES report says.