SC accepts SIT report giving clean chit to Vantara on animal acquisitions

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Supreme Court, on Monday, September 15, gave a clean chit to Reliance Foundation’s Vantara Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre by accepting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report which found no foul play in the acquisition of the wild animals.

A Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale noted that the SIT, after conducting an “independent factual appraisal,” confirmed that Vantara had complied with all applicable laws and regulations. According to Live Law , Justice Mithal observed in court, “Acquisition of animals...carried out in regulatory compliance.”

The SIT, headed by former judge Justice J Chelameswar, examined the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants, compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, adherence to international norms under CITES, veterinary care, animal welfare standards, and allegations about the facility’s location near an industrial zone. According to The Hindu , the report recorded that “stakeholders also presented views” and that “authorities have expressed satisfaction with the regulatory compliance.”

When the Bench indicated that it might annex the full SIT report to the order, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Vantara, opposed the move. Salve cautioned that the report contained sensitive details: “There are certain propriety concerns as to how the animals are being looked after… there is some degree of commercial confidentiality. This is something which is the rival of the world, this kind of facility.” He also warned that publication could fuel unnecessary speculation.

The Court agreed with these submissions and decided not to make the full report public, instead placing only a summary on record. The Bench also assured that a detailed order would be passed during recess, while noting the SIT’s promptness and suggesting honorarium for its members.

On the larger issue of transferring elephants, the Court dismissed objections. The Bench held that there was nothing wrong if Vantara took over elephants from the forest department as long as the procedure was followed. Justice Mithal further remarked , “See, there are certain things we probably feel are the pride of this country. We should not unnecessarily rake up all these matters… If the acquisition of an elephant is in accordance with the law, what is the difficulty?”

The Court also rejected pleas seeking the “return” of elephants to temples, calling them “completely vague.” It emphasized that with the SIT’s independent findings now accepted, no further objections would be entertained.

The SIT constituted on August 25 comprised Justice Chelameswar, Justice Raghavendra Chauhan (former Chief Justice of Uttarakhand and Telangana High Courts), Hemant Nagrale (former Mumbai Police Commissioner), and Anish Gupta (IRS, Additional Commissioner, Customs). They had conducted on-site inspections and consulted regulators, experts, and intervenors before submitting its findings.

The SIT was tasked with scrutinising a wide range of issues: the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, especially elephants; compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972; adherence to India’s international obligations under CITES; standards of veterinary care and animal welfare; allegations of creating a vanity collection; possible misuse of water or carbon credits; and accusations of financial irregularities and money laundering.

Spread over thousands of acres within Reliance’s refinery complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Vantara is said to be one of the world’s largest privately run animal care centres, housing rescued elephants, modern veterinary facilities, and conservation initiatives.