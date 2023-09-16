Police Action 1948: Electoral polarisation ignores impact on Hyderabad’s communities

Continuing our Deccan Series in collaboration with the Khidki Collective, this set of six articles presents alternative perspectives on the 1948 Police Action in Hyderabad. These perspectives challenge, modify, add nuance to the mainstream narrative of Hyderabad’s integration as ‘liberation’, a narrative currently used to further divisive politics.

The 75th anniversary of the Police Action in Hyderabad calls for a sombre reflection on what happens when emotions take over communities and reason is thrown to the wind. This exercise becomes even more important as politicians and other opportunists try to convert a tragedy into a source of electoral polarisation. Hyderabad in 1948 was much more complex than what is understood popularly. A closer look at the events of the period reveals that the experience of Police Action was determined by caste, social class, and other identities.

The Long Tragedy

One of the recent films, Razakar, might surpass other films in terms of demonising Muslims but this propagandistic representation has historical antecedents in the period of 1947-48 when the state was demonised as a cancer and a ‘diseased limb’. To get an accurate picture of the events, we need to turn to sources like the once-suppressed Pandit Sundarlal Committee Report. Led by the freedom fighter and Gandhian Pandit Sundarlal, the report is remarkable for its attention to detail and dispassionate commentary. Despite its overly cautious tone, the report was long suppressed, and its mere mention in an obscure journal by Yunus Saleem, a lawyer turned politician who was a part of Pandit Sunderlal’s team, was enough to create ripples in the Parliament more than three decades after the Police Action. The final report only came to light ten years ago when researchers discovered a copy at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library. The report provides much-needed context and nuance.

In the first phase, coinciding with the 1947 partition, the Hindus of the state were at the receiving end of Razakar violence and this needs to be acknowledged without exaggeration. The Sundarlal Report states, “Razakar atrocities chiefly consisted in levying monthly amounts on every town and village. Wherever these amounts were willingly paid there was generally no further trouble. But at places they were resisted, loot followed. If there was further resistance, then murder and in some instances, rape followed.”

It needs to be mentioned that ‘Razakars’ became a catch-all phrase for any violent activity conducted in the area. Robbers, neighbourhood toughs, debt collectors and other actors conducted violent raids in the garb of Razakar. Without undermining the severity of the Razakar atrocities, the actions of these other groups and individuals should also be scrutinised.