How Telugu cinema has been distorting the history of Telangana rebellion

Continuing our Deccan Series in collaboration with the Khidki Collective, this set of six articles presents alternative perspectives on the 1948 Police Action in Hyderabad. These perspectives challenge, modify, and add nuance to the mainstream narrative of Hyderabad’s integration as ‘liberation’, a narrative currently used to further divisive politics.

Ahead of the Telangana 2023 Assembly elections, a ‘historical film’ on Hyderabad was officially announced after months of buzz around it. The poster launch event of Razakar - Silent Genocide of Hyderabad held on July 14 was attended by bigwigs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) such as national general secretary and then Telangana head of the party Bandi Sanjay Kumar. It is bankrolled by another BJP leader from Telangana, Gudur Narayana Reddy, making no secret of the party’s backing for the project.

Starting from the 1990s, organisations of the Hindu Right have dubbed September 17 as a day of Hyderabad state’s ‘liberation’ from the atrocities of ‘Muslim’ Razakars (a paramilitary volunteer force under the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) and a ‘tyrant Muslim Nizam’ on Hindus. Most recently, Amit Shah said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had betrayed the aspirations of those who sacrificed their lives to achieve statehood by working alongside ‘Razakars’ such as All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi. This sort of loose usage of the term allows the right wing to term any Muslim as a ‘Razakar’, and thereby, ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-India’. Films like Razakar are part of a larger project of rewriting history, propagating myths, and stoking murky fears by keeping these myths in constant circulation.

But Silent Genocide will only be the latest in a series of popular cultural productions on the idea of Razakars. There have been quite a few films which have referenced the history of Hyderabad state and its annexation on September 17, 1948. These films date as far back as 1979, the year Maa Bhoomi was released. Directed by Goutam Ghose, Maa Bhoomi was one of the first films to present a narrative of the Telangana armed rebellion which happened between 1946 and 1951. It was co-produced by B Narsing Rao, a communist filmmaker who wanted to document the history of the Telangana movement in cinema. The film portrays the 1948 annexation of Hyderabad state from the perspective of the peasants and labourers of Telangana.