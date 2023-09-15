Razakars came in the day, ‘they’ at night: Telangana women recall the police action

Continuing our Deccan Series in collaboration with the Khidki Collective, this set of six articles presents alternative perspectives on the 1948 Police Action in Hyderabad. These perspectives challenge, modify, add nuance to the mainstream narrative of Hyderabad’s integration as ‘liberation’, a narrative currently used to further divisive politics.

September 17 has evoked strong emotions in the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh since 1998, when the Hindu Right launched it to memorialise the ‘brutalities of the Muslim Asaf Jahi rulers in the region’. The Asaf Jahi dynasty ruled the region from the 18th to the 20th century, the last king being Osman Ali Khan. In this context where the possibility of exploring the meanings and memories of police action other than as ‘Liberation’ opened up, I went back to my interviews with older Telangana women that I had done during 1997-1998, excavating their divergent experiences of ‘Operation Polo’ or the ‘police action’ by the Indian Union army to annex Hyderabad State. Born in the 1920s and 1930s, they were not involved in any politics or movements but brought up action/Razakars/bombs in the course of discussing their everyday experiences of violence in their families, as an exceptional and disruptive ‘event’. Nevertheless, we see these divergent experiences, ranging from years of living in the forest, months of disturbances and guarding the villages, murders and mayhem settling as ‘the memory of action.’ Words such as liberation or independence or freedom did not occur in their description of these times despite my prompting.

Streetcars fired guns, bombs went off

Women of Khila Warangal, adjacent to the Warangal town, one of the places where armed struggle was fierce, said that most of them stayed in and around the village during this period despite intimidation and terror, as they could not afford to leave.

Shantamma, a Madiga agricultural labourer, said that she stood her ground even though her co-workers ran away when they heard of the ‘blood sucking Razakars’ approaching. She told them that she cannot make ends meet if she does not work and was told to get lost. Eeramma, a Telaga agricultural worker said that no one from her village left as they depended on the work for their livelihood. She recalled being terrified when they saw ‘Turakollu’ (a colloquial term for Muslims, referring from their West Asian origins) approaching their houses for inspection but standing their ground. A lot of gun toting people lived in the hillocks nearby, she remembered. Strangely, she also mentioned that the only people who left the village were Muslims. It was only Poshamma, an Erukala woman, who said that the entire family escaped into the forest and returned to the village only after her two children were born, which may have been two to three years later. Most of them remembered the veedhi motarlu (street cars), gun firing and the sound of bombs going off but had no direct experience of violence and all of them remember it as a long period.

While the Razakar movement was active from 1947 to 1948, it primarily supplemented the Hyderabad police and army. Razakars attacked and killed villagers and activists of the Telangana peasant struggle led by the Communist Party of India. It aimed to supplement the Hyderabad army in the event of an impending battle with the Indian Union army. It ceased to exist on September 17, 1948, the day Hyderabad surrendered to the Indian Union army which, however, stayed on for a few years, detaining, arresting and killing scores of peasant activists in the Telangana villages. For the peasant women uninvolved in the Telangana peasant movement, ‘blood sucking’ Razakars, Nizam’s police, gun-toting Sangham people (activists of the peasant movement who organised the peasants) and the Indian soldiers merged into that seamless space and time when things were difficult and life got disrupted, marking a period of overall terror.