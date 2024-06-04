Owaisi retains Hyderabad, defeats BJP’s Madhavi Latha by over 3.38 lakh votes

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Mustimeen (AIMIM) retained the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat as the party president Asaduddin Owaisi emerged victonous with a record margin of over 3.38 lakh votes. Owaisi defeated his nearest rival Kompella Madhavi Latha of BJP by 3,38,087 votes to record his fifth consecutive victory. Madhavi Latha led a controversial campaign on BJP’s behalf in Hyderabad, often filled with anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Owaisi polled 6,61,981 votes while Madhavi Latha secured 3,23,894 votes. Mohammed Waliullah Sameer of Congress finished a poor third with 62,962 votes, while Gaddam Srinivas Yadav of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) polled 18,541 votes.

Owaisi's victory margin is the highest-ever in this constituency, considered a stronghold of AIMIM. The party has never lost an election from here since 1984.

The AIMIM Chief had won the seat in 2019 by a margin of 2,82,187 votes against Bhagavanth Rao of BJP. The difference between the same rivals in 2014 was 2.02 lakh votes.

This time, the contest had drawn national attention with the BJP fielding Madhavi Latha, the Managing Director of Virinchi Hospitals, founded by her husband Vishwanath.

Madhavi Latha shot to national fame when she was seen on camera purportedly shooting an imaginary arrow at a mosque while campaigning in the Muslim-dominated Old City area of Hyderabad. She was later booked over the incident.