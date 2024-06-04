Owaisi retains Hyderabad, defeats BJP’s Madhavi Latha by over 3.38 lakh votes

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Mustimeen (AIMIM) retained the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat as the party president Asaduddin Owaisi emerged victonous with a record margin of over 3.38 lakh votes. Owaisi defeated his nearest rival Kompella Madhavi Latha of BJP by 3,38,087 votes to record his fifth consecutive victory. Madhavi Latha led a controversial campaign on BJP’s behalf in Hyderabad, often filled with anti-Muslim rhetoric.
Owaisi polled 6,61,981 votes while Madhavi Latha secured 3,23,894 votes. Mohammed Waliullah Sameer of Congress finished a poor third with 62,962 votes, while Gaddam Srinivas Yadav of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) polled 18,541 votes.
Owaisi's victory margin is the highest-ever in this constituency, considered a stronghold of AIMIM. The party has never lost an election from here since 1984.
The AIMIM Chief had won the seat in 2019 by a margin of 2,82,187 votes against Bhagavanth Rao of BJP. The difference between the same rivals in 2014 was 2.02 lakh votes.
This time, the contest had drawn national attention with the BJP fielding Madhavi Latha, the Managing Director of Virinchi Hospitals, founded by her husband Vishwanath.
Madhavi Latha shot to national fame when she was seen on camera purportedly shooting an imaginary arrow at a mosque while campaigning in the Muslim-dominated Old City area of Hyderabad. She was later booked over the incident.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had campaigned in the constituency in support of Madhavi Latha. Another Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur had also held a roadshow in the constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave Madhavi Latha a shout-out on social media just before the arrow incident, for her appearance on the show ‘Aap Ki Adalat' on India TV. On the show, Madhavi Latha told journalist Rajat Sharma that Owaisi was contesting the election on issues such as beef bans and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and asked if his “plan was to establish ‘Osmanistan’”. “He is turning out to be worse than Jinnah,” she said.
Owaisi thanked the people of Hyderabed for the party's historic win. "I would like to thank people, especially women, youth, first-time voters and elderly," he said
Owaisi’s father, the late Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was elected from Hyderabad six times. In 1996, he defeated BJP's senior leader M Venkaiah Naidu, who later became Vice President of India. Salahuddin Owaisi opted out in 2004 due to ill health and since then, Asaduddin Owaisi has been representing the constituency.
In the Assembly elections held in November 2023, the AIMIM retained all seven of its seats. Six of these segments come under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.