BJP MP candidate Madhavi Latha makes provocative gesture aiming at mosque, Owaisi seeks action

Calling the gesture provocative and vulgar, Owaisi said, “If I would have done something like this, then suo moto action would have been taken against me. (We are) being called terrorists, insults are being hurled (at us) and Muslim women are being told to remove their hijabs.”

Owaisi also attacked the BJP and said that people of Hyderabad have seen their intentions. “Is this the 'Viksit Bharat' BJP is talking about? Peace in Hyderabad is bigger than elections. I am confident that the people of Telangana will vote against BJP who are against peace in the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Law and Policy Research Institute has filed a complaint with the Election Commission and Hyderabad Commissioner of Police for inciting violence. “This behavior is not only reprehensible but also a blatant violation of the principles enshrined in the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the complaint read.