BJP's Madhavi Latha makes Muslim women remove veils to check voter IDs, case filed

BJP's Hyderabad MP candidate, Madhavi Latha on Monday, May 13, intimidatingly resorted to personally ‘verifying’ Muslim women voters by asking them to remove their veils. The BJP leader’s prejudice was caught on camera. In the video, Madhavi was seen harassing the Muslim women at the Azampura polling station threatening them to show their identity cards and reveal their faces.

Madhavi Latha, who is contesting against Asaduddin Owasi, visited polling booth number 122 at Azampur and alleged inconsistencies in the voter list. She approached three Muslim women who were waiting to cast their votes to reveal their faces and tried cross-checking with their identity cards.

In the video that has emerged, Madhavi Latha was seen speaking to women sitting on a bench and demanding them to show their ID cards. When one of them gave her ID, Madhavi examined the details and asked. “Who is this and who is it on the card? It is written 44 years-old here.” She further asked the woman to provide another ID to verify her identity to which the woman replied that she only got one ID. Not convinced by her identity, Madhavi posed more questions and asked the woman when the picture was taken.

Crying foul over the identity of one of the Muslim women, she asked the poll agents to take a picture of her and her identity card. Further, she approached an officer overseeing the polling claiming that the woman’s identity did not match. When the official assured her that she would look into it. Madhavi replied, “You are from the government. You cannot be trusted.”