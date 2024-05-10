Communal, misogynistic, patriarchal: The triple problematic politics of Madhavi Latha

A TRP raker

Mainstream national media has taken an interest in Madhavi Latha as she is challenging one of the most prominent Muslim politicians in India, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in his home turf of Hyderabad. In interviews with national media, Madhavi Latha seems more careful with her words, but still reveals enough to let her politics be known.

For instance, on the show ‘Aap Ki Adalat' on India TV, for which PM Modi appreciated her, Madhavi Latha told journalist Rajat Sharma that Owaisi was contesting the election on issues such as beef bans and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and asked if his “plan was to establish ‘Osmanistan’”. “He is turning out to be worse than Jinnah,” she said.

In a Times Now interview from a month ago, Group Editor-in-chief Navika Kumar described Madhavi Latha as brave and fearless. On being asked why she is considered anti-Muslim, Madhavi Latha responded by saying that she has done a lot of work among Pasmanda women. This is a claim she has repeated in many interviews – that she has done extensive charity work among poor Pasmanda Muslim women and children in Old City, and that she has campaigned in support of the triple talaq ban in these areas.

When Arnab Goswami questioned her about the ‘arrow’ controversy, she denied that she was pointing at the mosque. He asked whether she has the support of Muslim voters, to which she replied that Owaisi has done injustice to Muslims in his constituency, especially Pasmanda (oppressed caste) Muslims.

When asked why the Editors-in-Chief of national channels are lining up to interview a first-time candidate who was relatively low-profile until recently, one journalist told TNM it’s because she makes for perfect ‘prime-time and brings in good ratings’. The journalist who works in a senior position in a national channel said that since PM Modi tweeted in support of Madhavi Latha and Amit Shah campaigned for her, she has been pushed by BJP media coordinators in Delhi as a candidate to be interviewed. “She speaks good English and Hindi, does not shy away from being dramatic on air and most importantly a visibly Hindu woman taking on Owaisi. This is good TV,” another journalist said.

Benevolent Hindu image

TNM tracked her for many hours and started interviewing her at one of her rallies. After the first couple of questions when we asked her if she could criticise Owaisi without her campaign turning communal, she cut the interview short.

One strain is common in all Madhavi Latha interviews – her effort to bolster the image of a benevolent Hindu woman who is trying to ‘rescue’ Muslim women.

In part, this is because winning in Hyderabad by completely alienating all the Muslim voters is difficult. So Madhavi Latha seems to be trying to consolidate the Hindu voters and win over a section of the Muslim voters, especially the women.

This has been a major aspect of her personality that Madhavi Latha projects, ever since she started appearing in her present image on interviews – that of a ‘mother’ figure who can’t help being moved by women and children in need. Telugu interviewers often address her as a personification of a Hindu goddess, Adi Parashakti. She in turn addresses them as ‘naanna’, ‘thalli’ – terms of endearment older women use for young people. The fledgling politician has been trying to perform a balancing act – between trying to be a saviour of Pasmanda Muslims and appearing as an orthodox, Islamophobic Hindutva fanatic.

A source close to her told TNM that just after she learnt that her name will be announced as a BJP candidate, she started putting together a team for public relations, most of them had worked with her hospital in Hyderabad. Their strategies and suggestions did not garner her the kind of attention she desired. She was advised to work with a team of Muslim women from the area and she started identifying women leaders in old Hyderabad. Over a dozen women were finalised and after spending time with them, she asked them to work with her on her political campaign, the source said. At the time, she had assured them that she intended to help Muslim women with their everyday issues. But since her campaign turned communal, less than three of them are still with her.

We managed to speak to one of the women who had spent time with Madhavi Latha till the first few weeks of her campaign. She is a resident of Yakutpura and her family had been Congress supporters many years ago. She told us that at the beginning Madhavi Latha had spoken to them deeply about Islam, without passing any disdainful comments. “She only spoke of issues like education and jobs for our children. She used to tell us that women from all religions should work together. She would even quote phrases from the Quran,” the woman told us. “We thought maybe she can help the people in the constituency, so we agreed to work with her and speak about her in our circles. A few of us work as teachers and a couple of us run self-help groups too. So we could reach other women voters,” she added.

But after Madhavi Latha started targeting Owaisi and his religion, they started withdrawing from the campaign. The woman told us that even though Madhavi Latha’s team assured them that her comments were only about Owaisi and not the entire community, they could not work with someone so polarising.

A transformation for the cameras