KCR holds on to Gajwel, loses to BJP’s Venkata Ramana Reddy in Kamareddy

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao retained his hold on the Gajwel constituency for the third time in a row, winning by a margin of 45,031 votes against BJP’s Eatala Rajender. In the Kamareddy constituency, however, the incumbent CM lost the election battle against BJP’s Venkata Ramana Reddy. A former chairman of the Nizamabad zilla parishad, Venkata Ramana emerged as a surprise winner by a margin of 6,741 votes in Kamareddy, defeating both CM KCR and Congress’ CM-hopeful Revanth Reddy.

KCR was in a dual battle contesting from two seats this time — his home constituency of Gajwel and, for the first time, Kamareddy. Sources told TNM that KCR’s decision to contest from Kamareddy was a calculated move to sway the electorate in the northern districts, where the BRS was expecting a tough challenge.

The Election Commission of India (ECI)’s numbers as of 8.30 pm on Sunday indicate Congress sweeping to power in Telangana, for the first time since the formation of the state in 2014. The party won 62 seats and was leading in two out of the total 119. After two terms in power, the BRS was pushed to a far second to Congress, having won 34 seats and leading in five as of 8.30 pm. The BJP, which won only one seat in the 2018 elections, performed better by winning eight seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi is set to retain its seven sitting constituencies.