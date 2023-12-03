Who is Revanth Reddy, the man who has dethroned KCR in Telangana?

Who is Revanth?

Revanth Reddy comes from a non-political family engaged in agriculture. He pursued his Bachelors in Arts in AV College, Hyderabad where he was associated with the Akhila Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. After dabbling in real estate and other businesses, he began his political career under the very same KCR as a member of TRS (now BRS) around 2001-2002. However, after being sidelined by the party, he quit the TRS in 2006. He contested as an independent candidate in the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency in Midjil Mandal, Mahabubnagar. Subsequently, in 2007, he won the MLC elections as an independent candidate in Mahabubnagar. Following this, he joined the Telugu Desam Party. He was first elected MLA from Kodangal constituency in 2009. He retained the seat in the next election. But in the face of the KCR wave in 2018, he faced a setback. He lost the seat to Patnam Narender Reddy with a margin of nearly 9,000 votes.

Revanth is married to Congress veteran leader Jaipal Reddy’s daughter Geeta. And he has an ability to differentiate his political life and personal life. This social skill has earned him friends from the Reddy community irrespective of their political affiliation.

“Revanth does not waste time. He is a focussed man,” recalled Payyavula Keshav, his former colleague from the TDP. According to Keshav, Chandrababu Naidu was impressed with Revanth’s active participation to corner the YS Rajasekhar Reddy government. “Revanth did extensive research to probe the irregularities in the Jalayagnam scam. This earned him further acknowledgement from Naidu,” Keshav added.

Revanth was collateral damage in KCR’s big scheme of things. KCR eliminated the challenge of TDP in Telangana after poaching nearly 10 TDP MLAs and getting Revanth arrested – effectively destroying the party.

According to his former colleagues, Revanth exhibited extreme loyalty to Naidu, which was reciprocated by the latter. And when the state was bifurcated and Naidu became the CM of the neighbouring state, Revanth saw an opportunity to become the CM of Telangana. “Revanth was open about those aspirations. He told everyone about it. But he was not that serious. His determination to dethrone KCR and become the CM intensified only after his arrest. That is when he decided to take on KCR’s family,” another TDP leader said.