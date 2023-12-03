Telangana: BJP’s T Raja Singh wins Goshamahal constituency with 80,182 votes

With a majority of 21457 votes, T Raja Singh yet again won the elections from the Goshamahal constituency, defeating BRS candidate Nanda Kishore Vyas Bilal. Congress candidate Sunitha Rao came a distant third fetching merely 6265 votes. While Raja Singh got 80182 votes, the BRS candidate polled 58725 votes.

With his latest victory, the incumbent MLA, who faces 82 cases registered (as per his affidavit) against him primarily for hate speech against Muslims, achieved a hattrick win.

The BJP had revoked his suspension just a few days before the election and offered the ticket to contest the state Assembly elections. He was arrested and suspended from the party last year in August for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad.