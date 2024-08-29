Hail HYDRA: Revanth’s bulldozer strategy and the new political order in Telangana

The 1989 movie Siva, catapulted actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, one of Tollywood’s biggest names into stardom even beyond the Telugu speaking landscape. From his portrayal of a young chain-wielding student, angered by a corrupt campus administration, Nagarjuna bolstered his career as an actor in over 100 movies while simultaneously running several businesses. So it took many by surprise when the Congress-led Telangana government demolished the actor’s N Convention Centre, a space in Hyderabad which hosted several elite weddings.

The glory of N Convention centre with all its domes and arches was brought down on Saturday, August 24, by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s new brain child – the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency, popularly called HYDRA. Regardless of whether CM Revanth’s HYDRA was meant to be an oblique reference to Marvel’s Avengers’ terrorist entity, the asset protection agency hasn’t escaped the spotlight since N Convention was brought down.