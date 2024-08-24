‘Will approach court’: Nagarjuna condemns demolition of N Convention Centre

“The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition.”

Nagarjuna said that the demolition was carried out “wrongfully” based on misinformation.

“As a law-abiding citizen, if the court before which the matter is pending had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself. I am pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and court cases,” he said.

Nagarjuna said that he would be approaching the court to seek appropriate action against the authorities.

N Convention Centre was demolished following the complaint of Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. In his complaint to HYDRA Commissioner A V Ranganath on August 21, the minister said, “It has been brought to the notice that, the N- Convention Hall is located on the east side of Thammidi Kunta, Khanamet village, Serilingampally Mandal of Rangareddy, Dist which is clear encroachment. It is also represented that this structure is built within the FTL area, protected by a raised retaining wall towards the tank water side. This structure was constructed by raising the original ground level, thereby reducing the water spread area of the Kunta (lake).”

