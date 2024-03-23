Renewable energy firm donated Rs 13 crore to BRS before bagging motorsport event in Telangana

Renewable energy group Greenko donated at least Rs 13 crore to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi through electoral bonds, new data released by the Election Commission of India on March 21 has revealed.

The group purchased the electoral bonds through several associated companies, including Greenko Energy Projects, Greenko Budhil Hydropower and Greenko Rayala Wind Power. In total, these companies bought bonds worth Rs 39 crore. Of this, Rs 32 crore was encashed: Rs 13 crore by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rs 13 crore by the BRS, and Rs 6 crore by the YSR Congress between April 2022 and November 2023.

Companies linked to Greenko through common directors or identical registered addresses also purchased electoral bonds. The total value of bonds bought by the Greenko group and these linked companies amounts to Rs 95 crore. Of this, Rs 83 crore was encashed.