‘Youth will learn better’: Stalin on Vijay’s appeal among young voters

Responding to press questions on actor-politician Vijay’s perceived pull among young voters, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “The people of the country are watching. They [youth] will learn better.”

Stalin was speaking to the media while campaigning in Pudhukottai district when he was asked , "There's an actor behind whom a lot of youngsters are going. How do you see this? What is your advice?”

The Chief Minister also reacted to recent controversies involving AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy (EPS). Several leaders, including from the DMK, had criticised EPS’ comments targeting DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Stalin.

At a campaign rally in Chennai’s Royapuram, EPS had made misogynist remarks about Kanimozhi. He’d earlier also said that Stalin would have “ perished ” during the COVID-19 pandemic if the DMK had been in power at the time.

“He has already reached the heights of defeat. We are not bothered by that,” Stalin said.

He added that the BJP's “communal politics cannot defeat the secular alliance led by the DMK.”