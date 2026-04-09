EPS says Stalin would have ‘gone’ in COVID, CM says he doesn’t fear death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami were engaged in a war of words on Thursday, April 9, over the latter’s remarks against the DMK chief, saying that he would have perished during COVID-19.

Addressing a gathering in Chennai’s T Nagar, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami spoke about their efficient governance while tackling several crises like floods, crop failure, cyclones, and COVID-19. He said that compared to them the DMK government sailed through without any adversities.

“Were there floods, crop failure, cyclones, or COVID-19 during the DMK government — none. Had they faced such difficulties, the Chief Minister would have gone into hiding. And he too might have gone in that Corona virus,” Edappadi said.

Responding to these comments, Stalin said that he does not fear death. Questioning Edappadi for mocking him, Stalin said that long before the AIADMK leader entered politics, he had been arrested under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency.

“I, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, was arrested in 1971 under MISA, even before you entered politics. At the age of just 23. I was subjected to prison torture. I was imprisoned for over a year. My father taught me that you have to face all kinds of adversities in public life and sent me to prison,” Stalin said, adding “Do you think I would have feared Coronavirus?”

He recalled that when everyone was dreading the spread of Corona virus, he went into the COVID-19 ward wearing the PPE kit. “I am revealing a truth that I have never shared with anyone. I never informed anyone about visiting the COVID-19 ward. Neither the Collector, Ministers, MLAs, nor my PA knew about it. Because of this, my wife, Durgavathi, did not speak to me for a week.”

The DMK chief said that he goes to any extent to protect the people of the state.

Stalin said that his only regret was that he, who had personally interacted with stalwarts like Periyar, Anna, Kamaraj, and MGR, was forced to respond to such a “lowly remark" by Edappadi.