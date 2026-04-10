DMK-AIADMK row: EPS makes sexists remarks on Kanimozhi, DMK demands ECI action

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has stoked controversy for his derogatory remarks made on April 9 against DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. The DMK has condemned EPS saying that such comments reveal his “desperation” to win the elections.

EPS said, “Does she have any work in the DMK? Has anyone kept her for anything? Even though no one has, she speaks so much.”

The word ‘keep’ in Tamil is often used demeaningly to refer to an unmarried woman in an extramarital relationship. Many, including the DMK, have perceived EPS’ comments to imply something similarly sexist about Kanimozhi.

Referring to the 2G scam, EPS added, “Don’t go back to Tihar jail.” Kanimozhi was arrested in May 2011 and released on bail in November 2011. She was acquitted in 2021.

EPS made these comments at a rally while campaigning for former Minister D Jayakumar in Chennai’s Royapuram.

On April 5, referring to the NDA as "treacherous", Kanimozhi had said, “EPS has betrayed Tamil Nadu. He is capable of betraying the very party responsible for his growth.”

Responding to EPS’ remarks, the DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said, “These comments against the Floor leader and DMK deputy general secretary are condemnable and unacceptable. Hope the Election Commission takes suo motu cognisance of this and takes the strongest action against EPS.”

Dubbing the remarks as “cheap, derogatory and third-rate comments", he added that women will hesitate to enter politics from fear of being subjected to such remarks.

“You cannot speak against women like this,” Saravanan said, adding that EPS is “scraping the bottom of the barrel” over the fear of losing elections. “EPS has plummeted to depths unforeseen. He cannot redeem himself.”