‘We received zero cents for Enjoy Enjaami from label’: Composer Santhosh Narayanan

As the hit song ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ celebrates its third year of popularity, music composer Santhosh Narayanan revealed that he and the artists involved in the making of the track did not receive any money from the label that released it. In a video shared on Tuesday, March 5, he alleged that they reached out to the label, but in vain, and added that he will be setting up his own studio to ensure that indie artists are paid their dues.

Starting the video on a celebratory note, Santhosh thanked listeners for making ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ a success. “We were approached [by the record label] saying that we would own 100% of the rights, revenues, and royalties from the song. The song connected well and it had over a billion streams cumulatively across all platforms. I wanted to spill the beans on how much we have received in net income or revenue to date. We received a whooping zero cents from this song!” he said.

‘Enjoy Enjaami’ was released in 2021 by Maajja, an independent record label based out of Toronto and Chennai. It was composed by Santhosh, and sung and performed by Arivu and Dhee. The track became an instant viral sensation among listeners. Maajja was founded by three Canadian entrepreneurs in collaboration with AR Rahman, and they are yet to respond to Santhosh’s allegations.