DJ Snake and Dhee collaborate for 'Enjoy Enjaami' on Spotify

The hit independent single ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ is originally sung by rapper Arivu and playback singer Dhee.

Marking the occasion of World Music Day on June 21, Spotify has collaborated with popular French record producer DJ Snake and Tamil singer Dhee to launch the ‘Spotify Singles’ program in India. DJ snake remixed the Dhee and rapper Arivu’s recently-released hit independent album Enjoy Enjaami. Adding an EDM twist to ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, DJ Snake and Dhee have attempted to combine native tunes and electronic dance beats.

Spotify Singles is an initiative that aims to provide a platform for artists to record and re-record their originals. It also allows them to pick other artists’ songs for remixing or recording. Several have welcomed it as an opportunity for musicians to explore global music cultures and work with their counterparts. Other global collaborations that have been part of Spotify Singles include R3HAB and GATTUSO, Celine Dion and Chris Isaak, and others.

The original track ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, which was sung by playback singer Dhee and Casteless Collective fame Arivu, was produced by Dhee’s father and popular music composer Santhosh Narayanan. The song was released on March 5 by award-winning composer AR Rahman on his independent music platform Maaja in March. The track has racked up over 265 million views on YouTube and 15 million streams on Spotify since its release.

DJ Snake left fans amused with his latest tweet posted on Sunday. Sharing the remixed version of the song, DJ Snake wrote, “Vango Vango Onnagi,” which is a line from the song where the singers urge people to come together and celebrate. Sharing the remixed song, Santhosh Narayanan wrote, “Very proud and happy to share my independent single #EnjoyEnjaami featuring my favourites @talktodheeand @TherukuralArivu. I am very honoured. Song video will be out soon ! I dedicate this to all independent musicians and to our roots!(sic).”

The New Indian Express in its report cited Dhee as saying that she feels privileged to be the first Indian to be a part of the programme. Written by rapper Arivu, ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ recounts the history of labourers who have been oppressed and exploited, and their struggle for land. The song is inspired from the conversations he had with his grandmother Valiammal, who worked as a bonded labourer in Sri Lankan tea estates.

