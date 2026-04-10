‘Vijay is an immature politician’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar slams TVK chief

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has called Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay an “immature politician”.

Shivakumar was reacting to allegations actor-turned-politician Vijay made about the Congress during a campaign speech on April 8. Vijay alleged, “[Chief Minister] Stalin has paid crores to Tamil Nadu Congress leaders and has them in his pockets. But the real Congress stands with us.”

Vijay also suggested that both the Congress-DMK alliance and the Congress party itself are divided from within.

Reacting to this, Shivakumar told reporters on the same day, “Vijay is an immature politician. The Indian National Congress is not with him, it is with the DMK. He might have TMC [Trinamool Congress] with him.”

Shivakumar added that he would travel to Tamil Nadu for campaigning and claimed that the alliance would win with a two-thirds majority.

Back in February, tensions had escalated as a section of Congress’ Tamil Nadu leadership demanded power-sharing from the DMK, making public statements to that effect. Seat-sharing talks also hit a roadblock in March, with the Congress demanding over 30 seats while the DMK was only willing to offer 25.

Senior Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu reached out to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who escalated the issue to Sonia Gandhi. Former Union minister P Chidambaram was deputed to hold talks with the DMK.

The row triggered speculations that the Congress would walk out and possibly ally with TVK. Vijay also claimed so at the time.