Why KK Shailaja may be fielded from a new constituency | Powertrip #141

This week's edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Haritha John.

In our top story, we spoke to CPI(M) insiders on why four-time MLA KK Shailaja might be fielded from Peravoor instead of Mattannur, where she won by a huge margin last time. But Pinarayi Vijayan critics quote a different reason.

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress high command sent in veteran leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram to resolve the deadlock over the seat-sharing talks with the DMK. Read on to find out what the latest numbers look like.

Rahul Gandhi’s recent visits to Kerala have left sections of the party disappointed. We learnt what their complaints were.