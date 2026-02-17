Controversies continue in DMK-Congress alliance | Powertrip #139

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.In our top story, we have the latest details about the power share tussle between the Congress and the DMK in Tamil Nadu. One question looms large: can the Congress really afford to break away from the alliance?The Assembly election dates might prove crucial for the CPI(M) in Kerala, as the Sabarimala women’s entry case resurfaces just around the elections.Read the full newsletter for all the details. For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.Inside Congress push for power in DMK allianceChief Minister and DMK president K Stalin asserting that there will be no power-sharing with the Congress has not put an end to the demand or the controversies in the alliance. However, the demand has largely been driven by two Congress leaders – Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and All India Professionals Congress chairman Praveen Chakravarty.Recent comments by the duo have also added to the tension. Manickam said that the Congress has been bearing the brunt of all the wrongdoings of the DMK government over the past 4.5 years. Praveen, meanwhile, made a jibe that the Rs 5,000 Magalir Urimai Thogai announcement by CM Stalin is not enough to ensure DMK’s victory.DMK sources said that the party has lodged its protest with the Congress high command. Some say Stalin will not hold talks with the Congress until action is initiated against Manickam and Praveen.Stalin reportedly spoke to senior Congress leadership after he made a statement about power-sharing at the India Today conclave and since then, has instructed DMK leaders to not speak about the alliance in public nor react to any provocations by Congress leaders. TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai, who met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru, conveyed his concerns and urged the party chief to intervene before things spiral out of control.Meanwhile, an email campaign has been launched by the group demanding power share in a bid to convey their stand to the Congress high command. A copy of the email template circulated among Congress functionaries and seen by TNM urges the party leadership to consider their demands for an assured share in governance. These include a meaningful role in the Council of Ministers, a higher number of Assembly seats, and a 30% share in local bodies, institutions, and all government and nominated posts.So as the tension simmers, the question is – will the Congress really choose to break away?Vijay’s TVK has made offers to the Congress and has been telling journalists that they are sure an alliance can be firmed up. However, aligning with TVK at this stage makes no sense for the Congress, a leader explained, adding that such an alliance will still not be able to get a majority as Vijay and Congress target the same vote bank.The problem that the Congress faces within the DMK alliance is that they have been unable to grow the party as voters in the state identify them as one entity.Another leader said that talking about a new alliance with Vijay would have helped if it had started a few months ago, with the Gandhis and Vijay appearing together. Moreover, the Congress is unhappy that neither Vijay nor TVK even acknowledged Rahul Gandhi’s support for the release of Vijay’s movie, which has been stalled by the censor board.All Congress leaders said they’ve got a raw deal in Tamil Nadu where they are kept away not just from the Cabinet but even from local committees. Which means their leaders – from the top to the bottom of the funnel – believe that being part of an alliance has not given them power. However, the DMK is a valuable ally at a national level and that is an equation the Congress cannot afford to disturb.One Congress leader said that if there is a breaking point, that would not be for DMK rejecting power-sharing but that would come if the DMK disagrees to give Congress more seats than last time. But what can the Congress achieve through such a split? “Nothing. Once you decide on suicide, the manner doesn’t matter,” came the reply..Sabarimala issue resurfaces ahead of Kerala elections, dilemma for CPI(M)The Supreme Court has announced that a nine-judge Constitution bench will begin final hearings on petitions alleging discrimination against women in religious practices and places of worship, including the Sabarimala temple. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said hearings will commence on April 7 and likely conclude on April 22. The court has directed all parties to file their written submissions by March 14, requiring the Kerala government to state its position on Sabarimala.The court’s direction comes in the middle of an election and is set to be a hot potato for the CPI(M). Can the party afford to reaffirm its earlier support for women’s entry?A Minister told us that they are yet to get legal advice; however, if the Model Code of Conduct kicks in before March 14, then the government would cite that in court and not file their submission. The government may also ask for an extension.The next question then is will the MCC be in place by March 14? According to a BJP leader, they were informed during an election management committee meeting recently that the elections will be held in one phase before April 10 in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, etc. and therefore the announcement by the Election Commission of India would come by March 10. 