Video: Stanley Medical College canteen shut after video of rat feasting on snacks

A ‘Stop Sale’ notice was issued to the canteen operated by a private contractor at Stanley Medical College Hospital in Royapuram Chennai, after a video of a rat feasting on the canteen’s food went viral on social media. An official from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) directed the canteen to remain shut and seized all the food and utensils from the kitchen. The incident has now raised concerns regarding food safety at other government-run institutions.

P Sateesh Kumar, the designated authority for food safety from Chennai told TNM, “The video was brought to our notice and I immediately went to the spot. The kitchen of the canteen was in the worst possible condition. I couldn’t stand there for long because drainage water was stagnant in the washing area which was situated close to the place where food was being prepared. The kitchen was infested with rats as seen in the video.”

The contract of the private food management has, however, not been terminated nor fined for not maintaining hygienic conditions.