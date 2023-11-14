Tamil Nadu

Video: Stanley Medical College canteen shut after video of rat feasting on snacks

Despite spotting an ill-kept kitchen which was infested with rats and drain water, FSSAI authorities have not imposed fines on the canteen’s private contractor.
A rat feasting on snacks placed on a open tray, displayed to the consumers at Stanley Medical College Hospital's canteen in Chennai.
A rat feasting on snacks placed on a open tray, displayed to the consumers at Stanley Medical College Hospital's canteen in Chennai.
Written by :
Nidharshana Raju
Edited by :
Binu Karunakaran

A ‘Stop Sale’ notice was issued to the canteen operated by a private contractor at Stanley Medical College Hospital in Royapuram Chennai, after a video of a rat feasting on the canteen’s food went viral on social media. An official from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) directed the canteen to remain shut and seized all the food and utensils from the kitchen. The incident has now raised concerns regarding food safety at other government-run institutions. 

P Sateesh Kumar, the designated authority for food safety from Chennai told TNM, “The video was brought to our notice and I immediately went to the spot. The kitchen of the canteen was in the worst possible condition. I couldn’t stand there for long because drainage water was stagnant in the washing area which was situated close to the place where food was being prepared. The kitchen was infested with rats as seen in the video.”

The contract of the private food management has, however, not been terminated nor fined for not maintaining hygienic conditions.

“We have seized everything. We have instructed the institute to ensure that the kitchen is completely cleaned, repainted and sanitised with a good drainage system to maintain hygienic conditions. We will allow them to open after we inspect the place once it's revamped,” Sateesh added.

Following this incident, several surprise inspections were undertaken by the FSSAI officials in eateries present in Chennai’s medical colleges and hospitals on Tuesday, November 14. These inspections are likely to continue, Sateesh said. A notice has also been issued to the Deans of medical colleges and hospitals in the city, asking them to ensure that the FSSAI’s norms are followed in the eateries inside the government campuses. 

Read: Failure to ensure safe food: Activists call for special act to protect TN consumers

Lapses in food safety protocols at private eateries across Tamil Nadu have been constantly making headlines this year as well. A minor died in September after consuming shawarma from a local eatery in Namakkal district.

Chennai
Food safety
Hospital

Elections 2023

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com