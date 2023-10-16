Failure to ensure safe food: Activists call for special act to protect TN consumers

When TNM asked Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi about the possibility of bringing such an act or at least a notification into effect, he said, “The department will look into this petition. That aside, we welcome all suggestions to enhance food safety since it poses a direct danger to the health of people.” He said the department was planning to conduct weekly checks at all districts under different themes, such as adulteration and hygiene, to reduce risk to public health.

Consumers’ rights activist and practising advocate S Martin added, “The special act can be one of the solutions, but what is most important is for the respective departments to strengthen their enforcement measures to ensure safety. If FSDA officials are less in number then the government should improve the number of staff and conduct more inspections.”

Referring to the trend of the FSDA not revealing the names of registered shops which have, in the past, been pulled up for safety lapses, Martin asked, “Why are they protecting the names of these eateries? No law states that the names of the shops should be protected. If the respective department releases the names of the shops where such lapses are being recorded, consumers can avoid these shops. But the respective departments are not working for the benefit of the consumers in the first place.”

The state has slipped two ranks in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) State Food Safety index (2022-2023). While Tamil Nadu ranked number one in 2021, it finds itself in third place this year. “It is because of changes in some parameters. The FSDA is regularly taking preventive and punitive measures against those who do not comply with the food safety protocols,” a senior official from the FSDA told TNM.

It is to be noted that cloud kitchens do not come under the purview of the TN FSDA as they hold a central FSSAI licence.