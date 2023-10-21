Udhayanidhi Stalin launches DMK signature campaign against NEET

The collected signatures will be handed over to Stalin during DMK's Youth Wing Conference that is scheduled on December 30 and it will be further sent to President Droupadi Murmu.

It is to be noted that this campaign is a joint effort of DMK's youth, students, and medical wings. Students from medical colleges also participated and recorded their signatures. Ministers Ma Subramanian, MP Dayanidhi Maran, MLAs Ezhilarasan, and Dr Ezhilan also participated in the event. Along with politicians, NEET victim Anitha's brother, educationist Prince Gajendrababu also took part.

DMK kicked off its anti-NEET campaign after a father and son duo died by suicide in Chennai because of NEET in August. It is to be noted that banning NEET in the state was an electoral promise of the DMK and it has passed an anti-NEET bill in the aseembly twice after it assumed office. The first bill was passed in September 2021 but did not receive Governor RN Ravi's assent for many months. The bill was passed again in February last year without any amendments during a special session.