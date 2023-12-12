Two Chennai doctors dead in 48 hours: Medical fraternity blames stress, long work hours

Two doctors working in Chennai’s hospitals were found dead in a span of two days after completing long hours of shifts. On Sunday, December 10, Dr Maruthupandian, a superspeciality postgraduate from Madras Medical College (MMC) was found dead at his place of residence. On Monday, December 11, Dr Solaisamy from ESI Hospital in Ayanavaram, Chennai, died after returning from work. Both the doctors were allegedly overworked and had died after returning from 24-hour-long work shifts.

Dr Shanthi AR, Secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) said both the doctors were overworked and suffered heart attacks as a result of extreme stress. “This is a result of the system overworking doctors because of understaffed hospitals. We have come to know that Dr Maruthupandian was made to do data operation work in the hospital because Madras Medical College is understaffed,” she said.

Dr Maharajan, a pediatrician from Chennai, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) which has now been removed, said Dr Maruthupandian, who was 30, and his wife were expecting a child. “Lot of young doctors die across the country every day due to stress and work toxicity. But no one is trying to make the lives of postgraduates happier,” he said. Dr Ravindranath GR from DASE also requested the state government to take action to prevent exploitation of doctors and medical students.