TN govt doctors struggle to maintain health index rank amid heavy workload

A senior doctor from the Obstetrics and Gynaecology wing and member of the Legal Coordination Committee (LCC) for government doctors, Dr Perumal Pillai, said that a similar situation persists in several hospitals. With fewer gynaecologists in the government sector, the pressure on them was tremendous, he said.

“Several doctors who perform clinical duties also teach hundreds of students. So preparing for classes and evaluating students are among the other duties that add to our workload,” Perumal highlighted.

The existing vacancies in the system have also caused the government to increase their dependency on Post Graduate (PG) doctors. In 2022, the government increased the working hours for PG doctors from six to seven hours (48 hours per week). However, Dr Ajay M, PG doctor and resident of Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association, said, “While on paper we only work 48 hours, PG doctors, especially first years, work for more than 80 hours per week easily. They work for 18 hours at a stretch. The second and third years will work 12-13 hours, which we consider as a concession, but it really isn’t.”

In addition, PG doctors should now mandatorily complete their District Residency Programme (DRP) to reduce staffing shortages in district hospitals. But, given that several medical college hospitals are already depending heavily on their PG doctors, this system is creating an additional burden, PG doctors said. “In Stanley Medical College hospital, there are only 20 PG students, and we attend to almost 1,000 deliveries every month. Next month, eight of us are to go for DRP. The other 12 PG doctors will be even more burdened for a year,” Ajay explained. He added that the only possible solution could be to increase the number of PG medical seats.

In Shanthi’s opinion, utilising PG doctors because of a lapse in the system is a problem. “PG doctors come with bare minimum experience because they come in straight after pursuing their MBBS degree. Ideally, one senior doctor will have to act as a guide for five to eight PG doctors to ensure that the best care is extended to patients, but this is not possible today in public hospitals,” she said.