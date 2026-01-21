TTV Dhinakaran rejoins NDA, accepts EPS’s leadership

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday, January 21, declared that his party has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, marking a major shift ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Dhinakaran said that his party had joined the NDA to bring back the rule of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and also endorsed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demand for a power share in Tamil Nadu.

“The AMMK will win considerable seats and a coalition government will be formed and we will take part in the ministries,” he said.

A few months ago, TTV Dhinakaran along with O Pannerselvam had taken a fierce stand against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) leading the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu and refused to accept EPS’s leadership. But later he had softened his stand and eventually agreed to join the NDA.

According to BJP sources, TTV Dhinakaran had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi a few weeks ago and held negotiations. “TTV Dhinakaran’s entry into the alliance is a direct outcome of the efforts taken by BJP to construct a mega alliance in Tamil Nadu,” the source said.

During Dhinakaran’s press interaction, when asked about if he is ok with EPS, leading NDA in Tamil Nadu, Dhinakaran said, “It is a brotherhood fight and those who give up will not go bad.”

Reacting to Dhinakaran's rejoin to the NDA, Palaniswami welcomed and wished him for his move. “With a common aim of public welfare, we are joining and will revive Tamil Nadu from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) misgovernance,” he said in a social media post.