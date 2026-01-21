TTV Dhinakaran rejoins NDA, accepts EPS’s leadership

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday, January 21, declared that his party has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, marking a major shift ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
Addressing the media, Dhinakaran said that his party had joined the NDA to bring back the rule of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and also endorsed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a power share in Tamil Nadu.
“The AMMK will win considerable seats and a coalition government will be formed and we will take part in the ministries,” he said.
A few months ago, TTV Dhinakaran along with O Pannerselvam had taken a fierce stand against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) leading the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu and refused to accept EPS’s leadership. But later he had softened his stand and eventually agreed to join the NDA.
According to BJP sources, TTV Dhinakaran had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi a few weeks ago and held negotiations. “TTV Dhinakaran’s entry into the alliance is a direct outcome of the efforts taken by BJP to construct a mega alliance in Tamil Nadu,” the source said.
During Dhinakaran’s press interaction, when asked about if he is ok with EPS, leading NDA in Tamil Nadu, Dhinakaran said, “It is a brotherhood fight and those who give up will not go bad.”
Reacting to Dhinakaran's rejoin to the NDA, Palaniswami welcomed and wished him for his move. “With a common aim of public welfare, we are joining and will revive Tamil Nadu from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) misgovernance,” he said in a social media post.
His rejoining to the NDA alliance came before the public meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on Friday, January 23, at Maduranthakam in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district.
TNM had earlier in its weekly newsletter ‘Powertrip’ that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken charge of firming up the alliance by including Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and AMMK.
He also met the BJP’s election in charge for Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal. Only BJP leaders were present during the event and none of the AIADMK leaders were seen participating in welcoming TTV Dhinakaran into the alliance.
AMMK, which was a former member of the NDA in the state, had announced its exit from the coalition on September 3.
Dhinakaran blamed Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran for the party's exit from the NDA. He also Palaniswami earlier and stated that the party would consider rejoining the NDA if it did not push for him as its CM candidate.