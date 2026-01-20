A new Malayalam TV channel just ahead of Assembly polls | Powertrip #135

Big TV: A brand new news channel with a confusing cocktail of journos

Big TV, a Telugu news channel owned by Pravasa Media LLP, is preparing to launch its Kerala unit, barging into what is arguably an already saturated Malayalam news market. The channel has been aggressively poaching talent from established players, dangling salary hikes of 50-70%, hefty joining bonuses, and perks that have sent shockwaves through an industry where delayed salaries were until recently the norm rather than the exception.

The star catch is Sujaya Parvathy, the polarising anchor formerly with Reporter TV, reportedly joining as chief editor. Sujaya shot to attention when she was briefly suspended from 24 News in 2023 after attending an event by the Sangh Parivar-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, only to be reinstated following protests. She then joined Reporter TV, where her combative on-air persona and frequent sparring with left and centrist-leaning colleagues while defending right-wing positions made her a darling of Kerala’s BJP-RSS ecosystem. Over a period of time, Sujaya has built a formidable profile and will become the second woman in Kerala to head a channel (the first was Veena George, who later became Health Minister).

The channel has also roped in Venu Balakrishnan, a veteran anchor with stints at Asianet, Manorama News, Mathrubhumi, and 24 News.

Also said to be joining is Lakshmi Padma, formerly with Asianet News and News Malayalam, who is a popular face and recently made headlines for her reporting on the sexual allegations against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The star reporter the channel has bagged is Joshi Kurian, a senior journalist who has worked with Asianet News for years.

If the ideological cocktail that makes for its leading faces is not puzzling enough, the channel’s ownership also skips an easy deduction about its editorial positioning. The channel’s owner, Pravasa Media LLP, is a company with deep Congress ties. Its managing director and chairperson is Vijay Kanth Reddy Vennam, brother of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Sreekanth Reddy Vennam. Vijay Reddy also directs Winspire Campaigns Private Limited, a firm that allegedly handles political campaigns and digital propaganda for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress party in Telangana. However, whispers in the industry suggest the channel has also been crowdfunded by several newly wealthy Malayalis, though this remains unconfirmed.

The timing is also notable. The Congress is widely expected to perform well in Kerala’s upcoming Assembly elections.

Media industry veterans, meanwhile, remain sceptical about the financial math in a market where even legacy players struggle to stay afloat.