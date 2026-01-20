A new Malayalam TV channel just ahead of Assembly polls | Powertrip #135

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Shabbir Ahmed and Nidheesh MK.
Big TV: A brand new news channel with a confusing cocktail of journos
Big TV, a Telugu news channel owned by Pravasa Media LLP, is preparing to launch its Kerala unit, barging into what is arguably an already saturated Malayalam news market. The channel has been aggressively poaching talent from established players, dangling salary hikes of 50-70%, hefty joining bonuses, and perks that have sent shockwaves through an industry where delayed salaries were until recently the norm rather than the exception.
The star catch is Sujaya Parvathy, the polarising anchor formerly with Reporter TV, reportedly joining as chief editor. Sujaya shot to attention when she was briefly suspended from 24 News in 2023 after attending an event by the Sangh Parivar-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, only to be reinstated following protests. She then joined Reporter TV, where her combative on-air persona and frequent sparring with left and centrist-leaning colleagues while defending right-wing positions made her a darling of Kerala’s BJP-RSS ecosystem. Over a period of time, Sujaya has built a formidable profile and will become the second woman in Kerala to head a channel (the first was Veena George, who later became Health Minister).
The channel has also roped in Venu Balakrishnan, a veteran anchor with stints at Asianet, Manorama News, Mathrubhumi, and 24 News.
Also said to be joining is Lakshmi Padma, formerly with Asianet News and News Malayalam, who is a popular face and recently made headlines for her reporting on the sexual allegations against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The star reporter the channel has bagged is Joshi Kurian, a senior journalist who has worked with Asianet News for years.
If the ideological cocktail that makes for its leading faces is not puzzling enough, the channel’s ownership also skips an easy deduction about its editorial positioning. The channel’s owner, Pravasa Media LLP, is a company with deep Congress ties. Its managing director and chairperson is Vijay Kanth Reddy Vennam, brother of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Sreekanth Reddy Vennam. Vijay Reddy also directs Winspire Campaigns Private Limited, a firm that allegedly handles political campaigns and digital propaganda for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress party in Telangana. However, whispers in the industry suggest the channel has also been crowdfunded by several newly wealthy Malayalis, though this remains unconfirmed.
The timing is also notable. The Congress is widely expected to perform well in Kerala’s upcoming Assembly elections.
Media industry veterans, meanwhile, remain sceptical about the financial math in a market where even legacy players struggle to stay afloat.
Amit Shah takes charge of finalising TN alliance
The BJP is making all efforts to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Tamil Nadu on January 23 is a grand success and a major show of strength for the NDA.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken charge of firming up the alliance, and according to BJP insiders, most of the previous NDA partners – including PMK, DMDK, and AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran – are expected to share the stage with Modi at the event in Madurantakam.
The BJP, which has been trying to woo actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK, has not made any headway in bringing him on board. TVK sources told TNM that multiple attempts were made through various channels but so far the party has resisted them.
Attempts are also being made to bring Seeman, whose NTK has an 8% vote share, into the NDA fold, including talks of offering a deputy chief ministership.
According to BJP sources, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai has played a role in convincing TTV Dhinakaran, who was otherwise planning to join the TVK-led alliance. Sources also said that the BJP is not keen on roping in O Panneerselvam, as he was holding negotiations with the DMK.
A political strategist meanwhile told us that the time for Vijay to align with a party is long gone. Such a decision should have been taken a few months ago and any last minute alignment will be seen suspiciously. The DMK and Congress now expect that Vijay’s party will contest alone and still walk away with a significant share of the votes.
