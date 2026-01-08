BJP-AIADMK seat sharing: Amit Shah demands more power share in Tamil Nadu

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a significant development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally demanded the sharing of power in Tamil Nadu. The development took place in a late-night meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palanisamy (EPS) on Wednesday, January 11, in New Delhi.

AIADMK sources told TNM that the BJP is keen on a power share in Tamil Nadu and has sought a commitment from the AIADMK leadership ahead of the crucial 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The BJP has also expressed its willingness to contest in more seats in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, EPS said that talks with Amit Shah were fruitful and developments related to Tamil Nadu were discussed during the meeting. “Forming a strong alliance to defeat the DMK and capture power was the motive of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” EPS told reporters.

He also confirmed that the NDA will be led by the AIADMK party in Tamil Nadu. When questioned about the inclusion of VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam back into the party, EPS categorically said, “There is no idea to include Sasikala and O Paneerselvam in the AIADMK party.”

When asked about TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), the AIADMK leader said that there was no fixed decision as yet and that talks were ongoing with many parties.

“There is no speculation about this. A few parties are under discussion and will come to us for an alliance, which we don't prefer to reveal publicly. If they do, you would be informed at that time,” EPS said.

This comes after AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, who took a strong position against EPS, had recently softened his stand on his opposition to projecting EPS as the Chief Ministerial face of the NDA alliance.