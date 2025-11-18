TN Pollution Control Board to float tenders for Ennore wetland restoration

The Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board (TN PCB) is drafting the terms of reference for the creation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the restoration work for the Ennore creek, even as progress on the ground has been minimal.

According to a report by The Hindu , the terms of reference for the creation of the DPR are being drafted and tenders for preparing the Project Report are to be floated soon. The government has allocated Rs 1 crore for the process.

The Ennore creek is an important wetland system located in the Thiruvallur district to the north of Chennai. The wetlands have seen mass degradation as a result of industrialisation.

The forest department has also announced that it has begun restoration efforts with the planting of mangrove saplings in the creek. It is projected to finish planting 20,000 mangrove saplings across the estuary using the innovative “fishbone” restoration model.