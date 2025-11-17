TN govt launches major mangrove push to restore Ennore creek

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Chennai’s Ennore Creek, once severely impacted by industrial pollution and an oil spill, is showing early signs of ecological renewal as a large-scale mangrove restoration programme gets underway.

The Forest Department has begun planting 20,000 mangrove saplings across the estuary using the innovative “fishbone” restoration model, marking one of the most significant revival efforts in recent years.

The ongoing initiative covers 15 hectares, including four hectares developed under the fishbone technique. This method involves carving narrow tidal channels that allow seawater to flow naturally into the restoration zone during high tides.

The improved water circulation creates favourable conditions for mangrove growth by ensuring stable salinity and moisture levels.

This year’s efforts follow the department’s extensive plantation drive last season, during which 1.8 lakh mangrove saplings of key species were introduced.

Building on that success, the biodiversity mix has been expanded to include additional species aimed at improving ecological resilience and strengthening the habitat.

The creek’s perennial water availability is expected to support strong survival rates for the young saplings. More than one lakh additional mangrove saplings are currently being raised and will be planted by January, reinforcing the long-term restoration strategy.

To make space for new plantations and facilitate natural regeneration, nearly 250 hectares of invasive Prosopis juliflora have been cleared from the creek area.

The removal of this aggressive species has opened up crucial habitat that had previously been choked by dense, water-consuming growth. A central nursery established in Kattuppalli village has produced over one lakh saplings for the current planting season. These saplings form the core of the department’s efforts to revive the creek’s ecological balance.

The restoration process is expected to take at least two years for the saplings to establish. As the mangroves mature, the restored habitat will gradually support the settlement of algae and zooplankton, which will attract fish and prawn species.

This ecological recovery is expected to benefit local fishing communities by improving catch potential and livelihood opportunities.

The restored mangrove landscape will also create new feeding, nesting, and roosting habitats for both resident and migratory birds, transforming Ennore Creek into a vibrant coastal ecosystem once again.