TN police book BJP functionary for spreading fake news on Parliament breach

The cyber crime wing of Trichy police has booked a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing worker, on Friday, December 15, for allegedly spreading fake news about the recent incident of security breach in the Parliament. Pravinraj, who goes by the handle ‘Sanghi Prince’ on X (formerly Twitter), insinuated that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP of Dharmapuri Dr Senthil Kumar distributed passes to the miscreants who jumped inside the Parliament. The accused is the social media in-charge of Tamil Nadu youth wing of BJP.
The case was registered following a complaint by advocate Arokiyadoss. Pravinraj, who is a resident of Rasipuram in Namakkal district, is absconding since.
On December 13, in a now-deleted post, Pravinraj had written, “SecurityBranch happened in Loksabha you know why? Because of the irresponsible MPs like you were distributing 'Visitor passes via social media for publicity and without background verification. #ParliamentAttack; Take responsibility on this blame..” (sic).
He has been booked under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 (computer-related offences) of Information Technology (IT) Act. Pravinraj was earlier by the Karur police in October this year for making derogatory comments about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
On December 13, the Parliament witnessed , with two men - later identified as Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma - jumping into the House from the Visitors Gallery and setting off yellow smoke from canisters. They shouted the slogan, “Tanashahi nahi chalegi”, meaning ‘Dictatorship will not work’. Two others – Neelam and Amol Shinde – entered the Parliament campus and staged a protest with coloured flares.
Meanwhile, one Vishal Sharma who is accused of providing shelter to the four individuals has been detained from Gurgaon.
