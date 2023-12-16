TN police book BJP functionary for spreading fake news on Parliament breach

The cyber crime wing of Trichy police has booked a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing worker, on Friday, December 15, for allegedly spreading fake news about the recent incident of security breach in the Parliament. Pravinraj, who goes by the handle ‘Sanghi Prince’ on X (formerly Twitter), insinuated that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP of Dharmapuri Dr Senthil Kumar distributed passes to the miscreants who jumped inside the Parliament. The accused is the social media in-charge of Tamil Nadu youth wing of BJP.

The case was registered following a complaint by advocate Arokiyadoss. Pravinraj, who is a resident of Rasipuram in Namakkal district, is absconding since.

On December 13, in a now-deleted post, Pravinraj had written, “SecurityBranch happened in Loksabha you know why? Because of the irresponsible MPs like you were distributing 'Visitor passes via social media for publicity and without background verification. #ParliamentAttack; Take responsibility on this blame..” (sic).