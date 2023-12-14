Parliament security breach: Who are the six accused?

The breach in Parliament on Wednesday, December 13, occurred after a minimum of 18 months of careful planning and multiple meetings involving the accused. According to the police, these individuals from different states shared a connection through a social media page named the 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club’. The Delhi Police Special Cell has filed cases against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.
The individuals who successfully entered the Lok Sabha Hall from the visitors gallery are Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma. Those participating in the protest outside the Parliament with coloured flares have been identified as Neelam and Amol Shinde. The fifth suspect, Vishal Sharma, was apprehended in Gurugram and is accused of providing shelter to the four individuals involved in planning. Lalit Jha, the sixth accused from Bihar who is absconding, allegedly recorded videos of Neelam and Shinde using the canisters outside Parliament and then absconded with their cellphones.
Manoranjan, an engineering graduate from Mysuru, is the son of Devaraj Gowda, who said that his son was a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before this incident, Manoranjan was engaged in farming with his father and had previously worked in an IT firm in Bengaluru and frequently travelled between Bengaluru and Delhi. Devaraj also said that the family sympathised with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and had good relations with local BJP MP Pratap Simha, whose office issued passes to the intruders.
Sagar Sharma, the son of a carpenter named Roshan Sharma, attended Bhupathi Memorial Inter-College in Lucknow's Alambagh until Class 12 when he had to discontinue due to financial difficulties. In 2021, he travelled to Bengaluru but later returned to Lucknow, where he resorted to earning a living by driving an e-rickshaw.
Neelam, aged 37 and a resident of Ghaso Khurd village in Jind district, Haryana, was preparing for Haryana Civil Services and residing as a paying guest in Hisar. Despite qualifying for the National Eligibility Test and the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, Neelam, the daughter of a "halwai" and sister to two milk delivery men, struggled to secure employment. She was actively involved in various protests, including the farmers' agitation and the wrestlers' agitation in Delhi in May and had also participated in several protests in Haryana.
Amol Shinde, a resident of Zari village in Latur, Maharashtra, had completed his education up to Class 12 and was preparing for army and police recruitment examinations. Although he successfully passed the physical examinations for the state police services, he failed the written test. Amol's parents work as daily wage labourers.
The Parliament breach on December 13 happened on the 22nd anniversary of the 2011 Parliament attack. The two men jumped into the well of the House from the visitors gallery and set off yellow smoke from canisters. They had used visitor passes issued by BJP’s Mysuru MP, Pratap Simha. One of the men attempted to run towards the Speaker’s chair when he was overpowered by Members of Parliament. The two reportedly shouted, “Tanashahi nahi chalegi” (dictatorship will not work). They were detained immediately.
Simultaneously, outside the Parliament building, two more people were detained. They were found carrying cans emitting yellowish smoke and shouting slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai, Tanashahi bandh karo (stop the dictatorship), Tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't work) and “Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat, Save Constitution.”