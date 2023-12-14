Parliament security breach: Who are the six accused?

Manoranjan, an engineering graduate from Mysuru, is the son of Devaraj Gowda, who said that his son was a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before this incident, Manoranjan was engaged in farming with his father and had previously worked in an IT firm in Bengaluru and frequently travelled between Bengaluru and Delhi. Devaraj also said that the family sympathised with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and had good relations with local BJP MP Pratap Simha, whose office issued passes to the intruders.

Sagar Sharma, the son of a carpenter named Roshan Sharma, attended Bhupathi Memorial Inter-College in Lucknow's Alambagh until Class 12 when he had to discontinue due to financial difficulties. In 2021, he travelled to Bengaluru but later returned to Lucknow, where he resorted to earning a living by driving an e-rickshaw.

Neelam, aged 37 and a resident of Ghaso Khurd village in Jind district, Haryana, was preparing for Haryana Civil Services and residing as a paying guest in Hisar. Despite qualifying for the National Eligibility Test and the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, Neelam, the daughter of a "halwai" and sister to two milk delivery men, struggled to secure employment. She was actively involved in various protests, including the farmers' agitation and the wrestlers' agitation in Delhi in May and had also participated in several protests in Haryana.